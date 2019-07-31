At a July 29 work session, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board discussed plans to put together a community engagement task force. This task force would be made up of members of the community and would give input to the board on what they would like to see in a referendum for 2020.
The decision to create a task force came after the School Board received the results of a community-wide survey on proposals for a 2020 referendum. Respondents were surveyed on three possible options: to renovate the facilities of Park Elementary and Hilltop Elementary, to close Hilltop and update Park, or to close down both schools and add an elementary wing to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School.
While the survey found that the public was generally favorable towards a referendum, a large contingent of respondents, about 25%, were unsure. One of the responsibilities of the community task force would be to educate the public on the issues facing district schools. Members of the task force would be taken on tours of all three school buildings and would be able to hear from teachers and staff.
“I think there’s a lack of understanding that operating three buildings costs us money and we’re making tradeoffs at this point,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “We are making tradeoffs between having programs for our students and our buildings. I’m fine with whichever way the community wants to make a tradeoff. Three buildings having priority over other programs is a choice, but I don’t know that people are fully aware that’s the tradeoff.”
“The efficiency and cost of it is another big understanding,” added board member Gretchen Rehm. “Part of our job is to do what’s best for our children but be fiscally responsible. I don’t think people understand the costs of all three locations. The impact of the bottom dollar, when we’re using it for really expensive heating and cooling bills, its taking away from teachers, programs, paras in our schools, better benefits for our staff, things like that.”
Board member Erina Prom also stated that members of the community might not realize the state of the schools due to them falling into a state of disrepair over a long period of time.
“To me it’s the analogy of the frog in a boiling pot of water,” said Prom.“The frog is so used to such a gradual change that it doesn’t really notice that the pot is boiling over. A lot of our constituents have driven by the outside in particular and it’s been kept up to best of our ability but there’s just some things that you don’t notice when you’re seeing it every single day.”
Another major responsibility of the task force will be to suggest and develop alternative proposals for a referendum and bring those proposals to the School Board.
"I hope we’re really authentic in that it’s all available options.” Tuck said. “Let the task force look at every single option they want to look at … We had some things on the survey so we could gauge where the interest is, but I’m not married to the idea that it has to be one of these three.”
Though the community will be able to provide input, what is put on the ballot in 2020 is a decision left to the School Board.
Board members will not be on the community task force and are not to push the task force in one way or the other. Discussions in the community task force meetings will be facilitated by a representative from Unesco, a firm that has assisted the board in developing a referendum.
In order to become a member of the community engagement task force, prospective members will have to fill out an application. This application has not yet been developed, but the School Board will issue a release detailing the application process on their website, newsletter, social media, and through the County News.
The School Board is looking for a diverse group to be apart of the task force. They are seeking to incorporate parents of students from each school, non-parents from both communities and of all ages and students themselves. Representatives from businesses, church and service organizations, local agriculture and student-centered community organizations are also encouraged to apply. Due to Le Sueur’s large Hispanic population, the board is seeking to add people bilingual in English and Spanish to do outreach to Spanish-speaking households.
The first community task force meeting is expected to take place September 11, but the dates are not yet finalized. There are a planned total of six community meetings every two weeks between September and December.