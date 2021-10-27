The long-awaited debut of the reconnected Main Street is just around the corner.
At 9 a.m. Nov. 1, the city of Le Sueur will be hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of Main Street. After being closed for 42 years, the street is finally being reopened with a brand new design.
The city aims for Main Street to become a local hub for restaurants, cafes, retail shops, historic landmarks and environmental offerings. A kiosk with an electric display will welcome visitors at the intersection of Bridge and Main Street and a 2-foot raised plaza will lift up the sidewalk on the side of the mall while landscape beds and benches will be installed on both sides of the road to welcome pedestrian traffic.
Designs also include protruding curb lines and a narrowed road to discourage high speed traffic in favor of a roadway that accommodates foot travel, cyclists and vehicles approaching at slow speeds.
One of the most notable planned features is a crosswalk resembling a river. A curving pathway of blue concrete will split the road in half, symbolizing Le Sueur’s development as a city on the Minnesota River.
Many accessories are still being added due to supply chain delays and the project won’t be complete on Nov. 1. The city anticipates the final design will continue to take shape over the next several months.
The reconnection of Main Street was made possible by the sale of the Le Sueur mall to new owners last year. Since Valley Green Square Mall was constructed in the 1970s, its borders have split the northern and southern halves of the road. The city negotiated a deal with new owners Building Good Downtowns LLC to demolish the west side of the mall and make room for the new street.