Naturally when some people think of fall, apples, pumpkins and all things red, orange, yellow and brown come to mind.
With most of the Midwest experiencing abnormally dry growing conditions this summer, some plants have grown slightly faster than during an average year, while the heat has slowed the ripening of some produce. Despite the dry conditions, local growers and orchard owners feel confident in what the 2021 season will bring.
Before this summer, Montgomery Apple Orchard owner Scott Wardell only turned on his irrigation system twice in the past five years, but in this dry season, Wardell said he was hydrating his crops every chance he could.
The orchard is producing a lighter crop this year, around 2/3 to 3/4 of the orchard's normal output, but Wardell was happy with the yield given the multitude of obstacles. In addition to the drought, the harvest was tempered by a late frost.
But neither the drought nor the frost were this season's biggest stumbling blocks. Some of Wardell's trees were experiencing spotty blooming in the spring before the drought even started. Apples grow from the flowers produced by a tree in the spring, so when a tree blooms half the flowers, the best a grower can hope for is half the apples.
"The drought has had an impact on us, but what has had a bigger impact is the weird and spotty bloom," said Wardell.
It wasn't just Wardell who had a spotty season. The Montgomery grower sits on a regular apple talk with orchards from around five states and many experienced similar issues.
"The scientists are telling us that we're navigating through a new kind of weather pattern," said Wardell. "The theory is because we had a relatively warm winter and all of a sudden we hit 10 days where it was super, super cold, the trees moved along as though it was spring. The proteins that make the flowers started to move through the twigs on the trees and it got so cold that it froze out."
If the spotty blooming is the result of climate change, it could spell a persistent problem for apple growers. Not all varieties were impacted though. Montgomery Apple Orchard grows 12 different kinds of apples and Wardell found that his Sweet Tangos had a great bloom, while Fireside was hurt a lot.
Despite these obstacles, Wardell said there worse years for orchards like 2012 frost, and there's more than enough for people to pick. Apple picking is one of the select events that thrived last summer as an activity that allowed people to get outdoors while social distancing, so Wardell is optimistic about the turnout at this year's harvest.
"People are still looking for safe outdoor activities, so pick your own is going to be a really good option," said Wardell. "We have a corn maze too so we have a lot of safe outdoor activities for people. The apple crop is down, but there are still a lot of apples to pick."
While the drought has affected a majority of the state, Scott Trump feels like Trumps Orchard in Faribault has been fortunate to receive little shots of rain here and there when needed, which have greatly benefited their crop.
“We have good products,” said Trump. “We are pretty lucky.”
The orchard, which opened last week, will be open seven days a week until the end of the year. Family owned and operated, the orchard at Trumps boasts 75 acres of land with 19 different varieties of apple trees, as well as more than 2,200 grape and pumpkin vines, other fruit trees, and more.
Growing five or six different varieties of squash, the orchard also offers “you pick” pumpkins and miniature pumpkins, all of which Trump says have done well this summer. From the consumer’s perspective, Trump says there will not be that much of a difference in products, as the quantity and sizing quality is still prevalent. While Mother Nature is still in control of 95% of the crop, Trump hopes for more typical temperatures and weather patterns.
“The heat is slowing us down as far as ripening, we are on schedule to be a day or two ahead, pretty close to normal,” said Trump.
About 9 miles to the north, Sarah Betzold of Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, & Produce in Dundas says they are still thankful for the growth of their crops despite the obstacle-filled growing season.
Little Prairie, which has sunflowers, pumpkins, squash and gourds for sale, offers a variety of pumpkins, both ornamental and for consumption.
Now into the fourth year of producing for consumers, Betzold says the growing season started super dry for them, to the point where they planted the seeds a little deeper to try and get them into the moisture. Pumpkins, squash and gourds are planted in mid-June, so they are ready for fall and Halloween. With the weather being so hot and dry, a lot of pumpkins are almost ready now.
Typically planting 3.5 to 4 acres of pumpkins and squash, in previous years, Betzold said they pick them and put them on wagons for customers to come pick up. This year, they are eager to try something new — pick your own pumpkins. They also tried a lot of different color varieties this year that will be out on the wagon and in the grain bin for customers to purchase.
Betzold anticipates pumpkins will be available right after Labor Day, with pick your own pumpkins beginning mid to late September.
Betzold credits Mike Johnston, who lives east of Faribault toward Medford, as the reason he started the farm. Though they both have their own jobs, they just love farming.
“It’s fun to see kids pick their own pumpkins,” said Betzold. “I love fall in general and we love teaching other people about ag and farming. That doesn’t happen enough today, so it’s super fun to have the sunflower maze so we can tell people about how they grow.”