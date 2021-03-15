A new royal court was crowned and floats paraded through downtown Le Center over the weekend in commemoration of the annual Le Sueur County St. Patrick's Day Celebration. Following a Miss Shamrock talent show on March 6, the Le Center American Legion hosted a coronation on Friday before a downtown parade on Saturday.
The top scholarship and the title of Miss Shamrock was awarded to Tri-City United senior Lexi O'Connell. The new Miss Shamrock said that she was shocked when she received the crown; it's an honor she's dreamed of since she was a little girl.
"I'm so shocked. I've been waiting for this moment forever," said O'Connell. "I'm so happy that it's finally here. I'm super happy to be able to represent my Irish heritage and my family … and I hope I do a great job at it."
At the talent show, O'Connell recited her self-authored St. Patrick’s Day poem “Tradition’s Worth Keeping,” which detailed her many experiences growing up with the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. The candidate dedicated the piece in memory of her cousin and longstanding member of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee in Belle Plaine: Jeanette Sullivan Gloege.
The other candidates didn't go home empty-handed. Cleveland senior Halle McCabe received the title of Miss Leprechaun and Tri-City United senior Brooke Blaschko was awarded the crown for Miss Irish Rose. Cleveland senior Nicole McCabe earned the John Gregory O'Connell scholarship, which commemorates those who embody the spirit of the founder of the Le Sueur County Irish Celebration.
The coronation also featured an address from St. Patrick's Day Grand Marshal Don Hayden. Hayden and his wife Mary Louise held the title of grand marshal two years in a row for the first time in the celebration's history.
"He and his wife Mary Louise didn't get to do a lot of parades for the celebration last year," said organizer Matt Wallskog. "Also, not knowing what 2021 was going to bring, it might be a half-honor for this yea'rs grand marshal, we thought now was the time to celebrate all our past grand marshals rather than give someone an honor that might be a half-honor because of the pandemic."
The candidates and their families came out to greet the public from atop St. Patrick's Day floats for the annual parade on Saturday. Hundreds of residents, visitors and families clad in green lined Minnesota Avenue in anticipation of the procession.
The parade began with the flag waving color guard of the Le Center Legion and VFW. Many more followed, including the local fire and ambulance services in their emergency vehicles, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, which strutted down the street on horseback, past St. Patrick's Day Royalty Erin Schultz and Brooklynn Anderly, as well as visiting royalty from neighboring towns, including the Kolacky Days princesses of Montgomery and Miss Jordan.
After the parade, the Le Center Legion held a concert on Saturday evening featuring IV Play. The venue was limited capacity, using a ticket system.