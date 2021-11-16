A land far, far away is coming to the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School stage. On Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20, LS-H is putting on a production of "Shrek: The Musical" — a theatrical adaptation of the 2001 animated comedy.
The musical follows Shrek, played by Keegan Straub, an aloof, swamp-dwelling ogre who makes a deal with the villainous Lord Farquaad, played by Joe Fixsen, to rescue Princess Fiona, played by Alexa Olson, whom Farquaad intends to marry. With the help of his trusty steed, or rather Donkey, played by Austin Reyes, Shrek journeys into a dragon’s keep to save Fiona, but during his quest finds himself falling in love with the princess.
Director Jennifer Weick, who is coordinating the show along with fellow music teachers Zach Kubasta and Rachel Lowe, said she loved the hilarity of the musical and thought it would be a hit with young audiences that grew up watching the original movie.
“I’ve seen the Broadway version of it, and for me, the humor in it is awesome. It’s very funny,” said Director Jennifer Weick. “I knew what our cast was capable of in terms of their humor so I knew that would be something they would piece together well.”
The production will boast intricate set pieces and costuming for the final performance. As Shrek, Straub will wear the ogre’s classic green face and tubular ears. "Shrek: The Musical" will even feature a dragon with two vocalists, Janorra Childress and Adrianna Ramirez, singing the part and a third cast member operating the beast. In total, 25 cast members make up the entire ensemble, pulling from the high school, middle school and elementary schools.
This marks the first live performance held at LS-H since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. Last year’s fall play was recorded and shared online and the 2020 spring production was canceled after the school went to distance learning.
“That’s what theater is all about — to be in person,” said Weick. “The kids were very excited we had the opportunity to be on stage in front of a live audience. We’re doing our very best to stay healthy. As you can see, we had masks on today, so we’re trying our hardest to make all of our hard work pay off for the live performance.”
Students won’t be wearing masks for the performance, but they are being used as a precautionary measure to ensure the cast is healthy and ready for showtime.
“It’s nice to have an actual live performance for once,” said Austin Reyes. “It’s good to see all my backstage crew, my cast again because I know all of them. It’s great to see the new people, it’s great to see the whole experience flowing in and getting to have those interactions again.”
Playing the wise-cracking, high energy and friendly-to-a-fault sidekick to Shrek, Reyes said he felt a real connection to his character Donkey.
“I barely even have to get into character, because when I am at my prime, my absolute pure me, I am very close to the character’s essence. So I just have to get into my musical mindset and I just get to be myself in this character and it’s awesome,” said Reyes. :With this character I get to let that loose and unhook my lead and just have fun. “
Fixsen was excited to have fun with the musical and step into the role of an eccentric villain once again after playing Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Farquaad is an antagonist much shorter in stature, so Fixsen walks around on stage on his knees with tiny legs
“For me the best part was that I’m six feet tall and the tallest person in the play and I have to play the shortest guy,” said Fixsen.
“And he’s almost as tall as me when he’s on his knees anyway,” said Brandy Wolff, who plays Gingy, the Gingerbread Man from the nursery rhyme. Like in the movie, Wolff brings the character to life with a high pitched voice. It was uncomfortable at first, but as she practiced, Wolff said she got the hang of it.
Both Fixsen and Wolff have been involved in theatre since the sixth grade and jumped into acting as soon as they could. Over the years, they’ve been in plenty of shows, but Shrek: The Musical was unique since they had the chance to play characters they watched on screen when they were younger.
“This one I have a bigger connection with because I’ve seen the Shrek movie, whereas other musicals I’ve done I didn’t know much about them,” said Wolff. “This seemed more fun to do because I know it better.”