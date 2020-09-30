Like many Americans, St. Peter resident Kathy Dean was looking forward to the upcoming elections this November. She and her husband enthusiastically hung a homemade “Joe 2020” sign in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on a tree outside their home. But a few weeks ago, Dean woke up to find the sign missing.
“It’s a sad state of affairs when people are stealing signs when we can’t just accept that people have different views,” said Dean.
As the country inches closer toward a heated election, local communities in Southern Minnesota have seen reports of sign stealing. In Le Sueur, Police Chief Bruce Kelly said that he had received two reports of theft related to the election. This included a flag in support of President Donald Trump, which was stolen and later retrieved from a teenager, and an anti-Biden sign which was reported missing. But other than that, reports to police have been non-existent.
“We haven’t had a lot of that, so hopefully that continues,” said Kelly.
The amount of sign theft can be difficult to quantify, because it often goes unreported to police. Dean said she didn’t file a report to the police, because she wasn’t sure they could do anything about it and she’s not alone in that.
St. Peter Police Chief Matthew Peters said that while the department gets complaints, people don’t want to file an official report, since it is difficult for police to follow up and because signs are of little financial value.
“People call us to tell us that they had the sign stolen, just to let us know,” said Peters. “But they don’t want to leave their name or make an official police report.”
“It’s impossible to try and find a stolen campaign sign,” Peters added. “Just as a sidebar, an officer was walking with his wife the other night, he found a campaign sign that was in the gutter. Basically it was folded in half and thrown in the gutter. Who owns that sign, who knows? It’s very difficult to say.”
From a criminal standpoint, the penalties for a sign theft are fairly minor. Because signs are low in monetary worth, the most a person would likely be charged in relation to a theft is with a petty misdemeanor. Minnesota state statute bases the seriousness of a crime in accordance with the dollar amount.
Though much has been written about increasing political polarization in the United States today, Peters said that the department hasn’t seen more reports of sign theft in comparison to previous election years. The larger issue for the community hasn’t been sign theft, but sign placement.
The city of St. Peter has also had to respond to some complaints related to campaign advertising — signs posted by campaign officials, rather than signs purchased and displayed by private individuals. State campaign laws only allow for campaigns to put up signs 46 days before the primary election and limits signs to being on private property in a manner that does not block sight lines for drivers. When there are upcoming elections, the city of St. Peter contacts campaigns and informs them of regulations of sign placement.
“Oftentimes the campaign candidate will place the sign directly and then the homeowner moves it into the boulevard for various practical reasons — it’s easier to mow or they’re not aware of the regulation,” said Peters.
If the city receives a complaint on sign placement, the city reponds and a city official may end up removing the sign if it is in violation of state statute or may become a safety hazard due to obscuring sight lines or blocking an intersection. On state highways, where campaign signs are blocking sightlines, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will have someone remove the sign.