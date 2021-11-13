After 20 years with the Le Center, City Administrator Chris Collin publicly announced he would be leaving his position next year. Collins said he is likely to move on from his position by the end of January or early February.
The city staff leader said he was ready to take up a different job and believed it would be beneficial to the city for someone more technologically savvy to take on his administrative duties.
“A lot has changed with technology,” said Collins. “They deserve to hire someone younger, more computer literate. I’m just not up to speed on computer literacy. I’m too old to learn. I’m ready to move on to something else.”
At the Nov. 9 City Council meetings, local leaders made preliminary plans for hiring a new city administrator. The process will be similar to the procedure the city followed to fill the shoes of outgoing Police Chief Robert Pfarr. Le Center officer Derek Carlsrud was recently recruited at the same council meeting.
“I think this is a position where we have to put the same amount of effort, if not more effort, that we did for the police chief situation,” said Mayor Josh Fredrickson. “Chris giving us the notice he is giving us is much appreciated.”
Fredrickson suggested the council could start taking applications as soon as the end of November. A hiring committee, including Councilors Christian Harmeyer and Nathan Hintz and Deputy Clerk Debi Kopet, will sort through the applications and select candidates for interviews before the City Council. Fredrickson abstained from the hiring committee after expressing his own interest in the City Administrator role.
“Typically, this is a position I would request that I be on the hiring committee,” said Fredrickson. “Because my interest in the position itself is there, I would suggest I’m not part of the hiring committee at this time.”
The city aims to have a new administrator on the payroll by mid-January, in time for city audit. Collins plans to stay with the city until the audit is complete.
In his two decades with the city of Le Center, Collins said the biggest change he saw was it’s continuing investment in streets and infrastructure. Long before his time as administrator, Collins said Le Center was suffering from a major infiltration and inflow problem — when groundwater and stormwater seeps into the sewer system.
“The state basically told the city that they weren’t going to allow any more new homes in town if the city didn’t start taking care of its I&I problem,” said Collins. “That’s what really started that whole deal. We had to start getting rid of the old 75-year-old sewer lines under the streets that were taking in all of the clean water and running it through our wastewater plant. We were treating too much clean water.”
Since 2005, multiple city councils have kicked off a series of major street projects — the most recent being ongoing repairs of 6,400 feet of road launched last year. Collins praised the city for having a consistent vision in addressing streets even as leadership changed.
“We consider that an investment in the city. The state doesn’t give you any money to do that stuff, so it’s the residents, the taxpayers in the city, that are having to foot that bill,” said Collins. “But we got to have decent roads; we have to have decent sewer and water lines underneath them. The city has taken on a lot of debt to accomplish that, but I think everyone agrees the city is better off for it.”
As he takes his leave, Collins said the most pressing challenge facing Le Center will be a lack of buildable single family lots for new families. He hoped city leadership would continue to have discussions on the issue and find ways to address it.
“It’s not the city’s job, but we need to come up with more buildable lots in this town,” said Collins. “Young couples getting married, they are not content these days starting out in starter homes like way back when I first got married. I think we need to come up with more buildable single family lots in this town.”
While not daily responsibility for the city administrator, election administration is one of the most important parts of the job, said Collins. Running elections can be overwhelming and involve changes at short notice, so he hoped the city could find someone with election experience.
“Last year, we had three elections during COVID. And, of course, we had to move the general election to the (American) Legion Club for the bigger space. We did all that on a very short amount of notice,” said Collins. “Elections is one of the biggest things that we do here.”
As a Burnsville resident, Collins is anticipating taking a job closer to home, but community members are likely to still catch him around town.
“I have family in this area, and I grew up in this town,” said Collins. “So it’s safe to say I’ll be back in Le Center probably just enough for people to get sick of me.”