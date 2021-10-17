Pumpkins-a-plenty populated the Courthouse Park in Le Center in celebration of the fall season.
On Tuesday, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff’s Youth Project invited the community to their first ever pumpkin pickup. County residents could stop by for hotdogs and chips and take home a pumpkin or 10. The Sheriff’s Office gave away a total 500 free pumpkins, so there was more than enough to go around.
“We’re always trying to come up with unique ideas to engage with the public,” said Sheriff Brett Mason. “We knew October was coming upon us, so we thought a pumpkin giveaway and a meal would be great.”
The Sheriff’s Youth Project of Le Sueur County strives to host and support events and programs for children and families. The not-for-profit organization has a history of supporting youth programs like after-prom parties, youth sports, Toys for Tots and works in tandem with the Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse to provide regular events like Shop with a Cop and Take a Kid Fishing.
County residents came out in droves for the pumpkin pickup. Kids raced around the park with a football, families dug into their free hot dog dinner and parents and children toured the grounds searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home.
“It’s a great community event. It’s something for the kids to look forward to every year,” said Kacey Kopet of Le Center , who came to the Pumpkin Pickup with her children. “It’s a positive experience for the kids meeting law enforcement.”
Some families looked forward to taking the pumpkins home and carving them into Jack O’Lanterns. Others looked for something decorative around the house. Tegan, age 8, and Amelia, who is 2 and a half years old, toured the impromptu pumpkin patch to find a pumpkin to paint.
“We’ll probably paint them because that’s what we did last year,” said Tegan. “I painted a cat last year.”
Amelia said she wanted to paint a pumpkin on her pumpkin. The sisters went to the Pumpkin Pickup with their dad and found a small pumpkin Amelia could carry and a large one for dad to bring home,
“Dada got the big pumpkin,” Amelia said
Sheriff Mason was pleased with the high turnout and wanted to bring it back next year.
“We would like to do it again, for sure,” said Mason. I think it’s going to be a successful event and we’ll see how things shake out, but it looks like we’ll do it again next year.”