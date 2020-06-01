Le Sueur City Hall re-opened to the public on Monday, June 1.
"We have put into practice extra safety precautions including plexiglass guards at our main desk and front desk staff will be following CDC guidelines while they assist you," staff said in a release. "We also ask you to follow those guidelines if you choose to visit us in person at City Hall: https://bit.ly/2AtQlh4."
"While we are happy to assist you in person, we highly recommend citizens continue to use alternate methods of completing day-to-day transactions to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Utility bills can be dropped outside of our building and we can assist you via email or telephone. If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with symptoms, please do not visit our office in person as this time."
If you have any questions, call 507-665-6401.