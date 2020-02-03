With lots of snow still hanging around from recent snowstorms, Monday was a good day to start Snow Week at Cleveland school with the royalty coronation, held in the school auditorium. Chosen as Prince and Princess of Snow were eighth grader Cameron Leighten and seventh grader Lacey McCabe (right). Selected as Baron and Baroness of Blizzard were sophomore exchange student from Brazil Gregory Cruz and his classmate Emily Kern (left). Crowned King and Queen of Winter were seniors Kelsie Urban and Tyce Shook (center). (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)