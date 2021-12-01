Construction is underway at the Cambria plant in Le Sueur on an expansion expected to create 110 new jobs and heighten the facility’s output.
The quartz manufacturer, located off of Hwy. 169 within Le Sueur city limits, is building a $140 million, 50,000-square-foot addition, consisting of a make line and a polishing line on the south side of the processing facility. Cambria will now cover 1 million square feet, dwarfing the original 179,000-square-foot plant built in 2000.
The new lines will, of course, require more staff to operate and maintain it. Cambria currently anticipates hiring 110 new positions, including operators, process engineers, process technicians, automation and maintenance workers and leadership roles. Altogether, Cambria’s recruitment spree would enlarge the facility’s current 530-man workforce by over 20%.
Work began on the expansion in March 2021, and Cambria hopes to have the lines completed soon. The polishing line is anticipated to be up and running by mid-April 2022, while the make line is pegged for a completion date of June 2022. Construction appears to be going ahead without a hitch. Cambria’s Head of Operations Brian Scoggins reported zero delays in the building process so far.
President and CEO Marty Davis said Cambria hoped to proceed with the expansion years earlier, but it was delayed amid a trade dispute with China. In April 2018, Cambria filed a petition with the Department of Commerce and the United States International Trade Commission accusing China of subsidizing and dumping quartz imports resulting in unfair competition. The complaint was successful and U.S. Customs raised tariffs on Chinese quartz imports up to 500%.
“Once we won our case and stopped them from violating U.S. trade law, we then were able to expand our sales again and activate the project,” said Davis. “I think it’s important to note that the losses we incurred because of their illegal dumping, we’ll never be able to get that back.”
Scoggins said that, since the tariffs leveled the playing field, demand for Cambria quartz slabs recovered and allowed for the company to initiate the expansion.
“We’re very fortunate to be in a market where we need to increase our capacity of the plant to keep up with our growing market for quartz for Cambria,” said Scoggins.
The extra square footage will allow Cambria to bump up its production capacity. The area includes a make line to shape quartz slabs into their final design, a polishing line that uses a mechanical polisher to cut the slab until the surface is smoothed out and storage space for the processed slabs to be kept before being shipped out the door.
These lines will also allow Cambria to produce larger slabs. As the plant has grown, newer lines were built to progressively handle bigger quartz surfaces from standard slabs to jumbo slabs and then super jumbo slabs.
“The slab has gotten bigger throughout time,” said Scoggins. “The original slab we had here was about 47 square feet, and then you could make a 60-square-foot slab, and now we’re looking at making a super jumbo slab that’s even bigger.”
Research and development is also a focus of the new expansion. Cambria’s R&D department is behind Cambria’s variety of design palettes. With more staff, the company will continue to add to its designs.
“We’ve worked a lot on the raw materials,” said Jon Grzeskowiak, head of research and development. “Researching the sources and all the key variables on the input side, so we can get some control on the process aesthetics as they get more complicated and use that knowledge to ultimately get more innovative with the design.”
Construction is further along on the polishing line. Since the need for a new line was anticipated well in advance, Cambria kept a space inside the facility free of concrete flooring. This has given construction workers easier access to electrical and water utilities below the foundation.
Water plays an important role in the manufacturing process. Cambria’s polishing equipment runs on water and cycles through 1,500 gallons per minute. Then, the water is filtered and reused.
After the utilities are installed, concrete will be poured for flooring and workers will begin installing the line equipment on top of the foundation.
To build the make line Cambria needed more level land adjacent to the facility. Over six weeks starting in March, the company filled the land to elevate it by 35 feet. Like the polishing line, the site of the future make line is still a dirt floor at this point in the construction process.
The additional 50,000 square feet represents the fifth time in 15 years the company has expanded its Le Sueur facility. In 2006, Cambria doubled in size with a 179,000-square-foot expansion. It’s largest expansion was in 2013, as 250,000 square feet were built on. Cambria also executed 100,000-square-foot additions in 2014 and 2015 to the south side of the building.
In anticipation of future growth, Cambria was built with expansion in mind. The building’s south concrete wall is fully detachable and has been moved continuously to extend the interior since the plant’s first expansion.
All this work is just phase one of a two-phase project planned by the company. The second phase is expected to cost $125 million and will add another make line to the facility. Preliminary estimates suggest the second phase could create 100 more jobs on top of the 110 potential jobs from phase one. Davis said the company would start performing grade work on phase two in summer 2022 at the latest.