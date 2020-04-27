It’s never been easy to run a small business, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it all the more challenging. Many have been forced to make cuts to staff and hours to accommodate the costs of social distancing and declining sales.
While many business owners are seeking loans from the state and federal government, in Le Center, establishments can seek up to $10,000 in relief locally.
Le Center’s disaster relief loan program for local business is well underway after the City Council approved the initiative on April 15. The loan covers up to two months of a business’ expenses, capped $10,000. The loan is interest-free during the first year, but recipients must pay 2% interest starting on year two. Businesses would have to make their first payment within 13 months and would have to pay off the loan in its entirety in five years.
As of April 27, the city of Le Center approved its first coronavirus-related relief loan. However, there hasn’t been much engagement so far, as just two businesses have picked up loan applications. The city is looking for ways to spread the news to businesses in the area.
“A lot of people probably don’t even know [about] it,” said City Administrator Chris Collins. “It doesn’t do any good to walk around with a bunch of applications when they’re closed, so I think we’ll need to get the Chamber list and have the Chamber [of Commerce] send it out to their people just to get word out.”
Applicants are required to prove their monthly expenses, including rent, payroll, mortgage, utilities and other costs through a tax return and/or other financial statements, such as bank statements, rent and mortgage payments and utility bills to demonstrate how the pandemic has impacted their business. Businesses that are continuing to operate as well as those that are closed are eligible to apply. The offer extends to all licensed businesses in Le Center, including daycares.
The disaster relief loan was developed by the Le Center Economic Development Authority (EDA) over concerns that other loans available were too complicated to apply for or had too many conditions attached. With coronavirus restrictions potentially lasting up to two months or more, many could see a serious dent in revenue. To ensure that funds would be delivered into the hands of business owners, EDA member Greg Traxler advocated that the city of Le Center create its own loan program
The funds for the loans would come from the EDA’s fund balance of $554,327, which can only go to business-related expenses. The city would not be able to use the money to develop a loan for families or household expenses.