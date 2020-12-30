For better or for worse, 2020 was a year unlike any other.
The year began with an unprecedented pandemic changing the way Le Sueur County residents and people all over the globe worked, learned and had fun. But the year had far more in store than the coronavirus.
For Le Sueur County, the year was marked by both tragedy and charity. The community felt the deaths of two young teens and a respected Le Sueur Police officer, but also witnessed a Cleveland teen save his brother's life and a community come together to raise money for a local business in need. Festivals were canceled, summer activities were put on hold, but new developments from a renovated mall to the restoration of a historic theatre reminded us that life goes on, even in a pandemic.
Here are 10 of the top stories that defined Le Sueur County in 2020. These stories were selected based on website statistics and voting from readers.
No story has been as widely talked about this year as the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed the lives of countless people across the globe and at home in Le Sueur County.
After the first confirmed case of the coronavirus was detected in Minnesota on March 6, it wasn't long before cases began to emerge in Le Sueur County. Through March, many of the cases detected in Le Sueur County were contracted from travel from outside the county. But in an April 4 report, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that coronavirus was spreading through the community.
Three of the 20 confirmed cases of the time were contracted from individual(s) who did not know they had the virus and passed it on to someone else. At the same time, Le Sueur County was outpacing neighboring counties in total infections.
Public health officials MDH Infection Disease Director Kris Ehresmann and Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy advised residents at the time to social distance and follow the stay-at-home order to slow the spread.
The Le Sueur County remembered the lives of two young members of the community that were killed this year in separate car accidents.
17-year old Blake Asher of Lonsdale was known at Tri-City United High School for his positivity, sense of humor and his positive outlook. Asher spent his school days learning, hanging out with his friends and competing on the speech time.
But Asher's life was tragically cut short when Asher lost control of his vehicle on the icy and snow-packed Le Sueur County Road 28 on the evening of Feb. 25. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office believed that the vehicle slid into the north ditch and rolled into a tree. The crash caused sever damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and Asher was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year old Raquel Elizabeth Stutsman was a recent 2020 graduate of Le Sueur-Henderson High School and a resident of rural Le Sueur before she was killed in a single-vehicle auto accident on Nov. 21. Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office found Stutsman dead on the scene after receiving a report that a vehicle went off the roadway and impacted trees.
Cleveland senior Lucas Mueller made a compelling case this year for why you should always pay attention in school.
Mueller was presented with an award by Cleveland Fire Chief Brady Hahn after saving his brother's life using CPR training and anatomy lessons he learned at Cleveland High School.
When his younger brother Isaac began choking on some food, Mueller recognized that his brother was in real danger. The senior immediately performed a Heimlich Maneuver on Isaac and successfully dislodged a piece of food from his throat.
Isaac could partially breathe again, but there was still a remaining blockage in his throat. Mueller knew that if the food shifted around in Isaac's throat, it could obstruct his breath again. So Mueller picked up the phone, dialed 911 and waited for emergency services to arrive. Responders brought Isaac to the hospital and emergency room staff cleared his airway, allowing Isaac to breathe normally.
After years of attempts, the city of Le Sueur finally found the funds and a partner reconnect Main Street begin a long-awaited redevelopment of the Valley Green Square Mall.
Le Sueur was one of sites and eight different cities to receive a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development last May, amounting to more than $850,000.
With those dollars, the city entered into an agreement with developer Building Good Downtowns, LLC. The developer would take ownership of the Valley Green Square Mall, revamping it into Tiller + Main, a mixed-use building with 47,900 square feet of retail space and 15,000 square feet for 16 apartments on the second floor. In exchange for financial incentives, the developer agreed to have the west portion of the mall demolished, allowing for North and South Main Street to be reconnected after being separated by the mall for more than 40 years.
Demolition on the mall began in October and redevelopment is expected to continue through August 2021.
5. Amid coronavirus, Cleveland declares local emergency, postpones Cherry Creek Days and waives utility billing late fees
The COVID-19 pandemic cut short numerous summer festivals this year, including the city of Cleveland's famous Cherry Creek Days.
Since 1978, the festival attracted visitors with a classic car roll-in, 5k fun run, fireworks and parade. But those festivities were put on hold by the Cleveland as coronavirus cases continued to rise with no signs of stopping.
The Cleveland City Council voted to postpone and later cancel the event at their April and May meetings. With at least six weeks needed to plan and hire talent for the festival, city officials said there wouldn't be any time to prepare even if case numbers fell in the summer.
After being shut down through the whole month of June amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Le Center pool was finally opened on July 6. But the pool was closed again on July 7, almost as soon as it opened.
City officials' only explanation for the closure was that conditions violated the city's pool policy. But on the same day of the closure, a post on the Le Center Pool Facebook page said the pool was shut down on the 7th because an individual tested positive for COVID-19 before the pool opened.
City administration said the message did not come from city hall and they were unable to confirm if someone if a person infected with the coronavirus was at the pool. The only reason for the pool to be shut down listed in the city's pool policy was if a staff member becomes affected by COVID-19.
The Le Center pool was eventually reopened for the rest of the summer On July 20.
Opening the Le Sueur Coummunity Center's gym, ice rink and indoor pool this year appeared fiscally impossible to city staff in June without stimulus dollars. Membership fell off during the stay at home order while the Community Center's existing half-million dollar deficit was ballooning without customers using the facilities.
At the time, city staff calculated that it would cost nearly $100,000 a month to keep the fitness center open, while keeping the other facilities closed. Since the city is required to keep a balanced budget, the city would need to peel money out of the general fund to pay off the estimated $262,000 end of the year deficit required to open the fitness center.
With the data in front of them, six of the seven city councilors reluctantly approved a plan to close the community center throughout the year and furlough all employees except the manager. Sullivan favored an alternative plan that would have left the community center closed and furlough part time staff while cutting hours for full-time staff.
However, stimulus dollars were eventually distributed to the city of Le Sueur through the CARES Act. City Councilors approved a new plan in July which would use CARES dollars to finance the Community Center deficit and allow the facility to open Sept. 1. The fitness center, gym and racquetball courts were opened at the beginning of the month, the ice arena opened in Sept. 26, but the indoor pool remained closed throughout the year due to high expenses associated with it.
The historic Le Sueur theatre has been closed for more than a decade, but under the new ownership of Katherine Elke, the theatre is making a comeback.
Over the years, the entertainment venue fell into disrepair. With water leaking from the ceiling and more than 24 tons of trash and debris lining the insides the site is more than just a fixer-upper.
But while it might not look like much in its current state, the Le Sueur Theatre has had a storied history with the city dating back to 1884 as Snow's Opera House. It's been swapped from owner to owner over many decades and was the only place to catch a movie in Le Sueur.
Elke plans to reopen the building as not just a movie theatre, but an entertainment venue for sorts including plays, music and comedy. Artifacts including old film reels and ticket stubs will be preserved and featured at the newly renovated theatre, which Elke hopes will blend the old style and design of the theatre that Le Sueur residents grew up with and updated facilities for the 21st century.
Le Center's great recycling debate came to an end last year, with the council voting 4-1 to keep recycling city-run rather than hire out a private contractor. But though the recycling center remained under ownership of the city, the council pursued some changes to recycling policy since it was the center was no longer subsidized by Le Sueur County.
One change that was brought about by the public hearing on the subject was a decision to open the recycling center for an evening shift on Wednesdays. This came after residents, particularly those with large families, complained that they didn't have time to drop off recyclables on Saturday mornings and would have to schedule trips weeks in advance.
Since Le Sueur County cut ties with the recycling center, the facility was restricted to just Le Sueur residents and out-of-town dumping was banned at the beginning of the year. The city also added $2 to the solid waste fee on water bills to make up lost revenues from the lack of county involvement, the extra shift and a new $160,000 garbage truck purchased by the city.
Le Sueur Police Officer Travis Muchow was a proud member of the force, serving the city for more than 15 years. He was celebrated by friends and colleagues for his ability to put himself in others' shoes and treat members of the community with dignity and fairness.
Muchow had planned to continue his work as a police officer for years to come, but retirement came early when he was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Muchow later lost that battle to cancer and died at the age of 42 on Nov. 24.
Muchow made his last months count. Following his retirement in April, he made the decision to focus on his wife and son and some of his favorite activities like riding his motorcycle.
Honorable Mention — Henderson community uses roll-in to help struggling business owner
Last year was a difficult time for Barb Wagar Conrad, owner of the Wagar's Grocery and Shell Gas, but the Henderson community helped her get back on her feet. The business owner was saving up for a $30,000 bathroom remodel when her store was robbed. To add insult to injury, high flood waters on Hwy. 93 and County Road reduced traffic and customers in Henderson, making it all the more difficult to save up fund.
Fellow businesses owner Danny Ross, manager of Henderson RoadHaus, understood the difficulties of running a small business and helped organize an effort to come to Conrad's aid. The Henderson Classic Car Roll-In was quick to pitch in and together, the groups organized a Winter Polka and Trivia Party on Feb. 22 for Conrad's benefit.