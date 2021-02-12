The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has entered contract negotiations with superintendent candidate Jim Wagner after a second interview Feb. 11.
Wagner is currently the superintendent of Johnson County School District in Wyoming and a former superintendent of the Kimball School District. Wagner was one of two finalists for the position out of six total candidates, but was the only candidate interviewed a second time after finalist Ted Ihns dropped out last week.
The interview was split into two parts. In the first half, members of the general community had the chance to interact with Wagner virtually. Following the community interview, members of the School Board asked Wagner a series of 21 questions. Wagner earned praise from members of the board for his answers and they unanimously agreed to enter contract negotiations.
One area that was a highlight for the board was Wagner's experience with career and technical education. He told the board that he helped the Johnson County School District to partner with a local meat processor for a meat processing class, started an automotive program and in Kimball worked with a local manufacturer to develop a welding program.
"I’m really impressed with what he’s done with that apprenticeship program," said School Board Director Kelsey Schwartz. "I think that would be a huge asset. We have so many good companies in this district that we could take advantage of, and I think the community would have that well received."
Schwartz also felt that Wagner would satisfy some community concerns by living in the school district and having his children enrolled.
"Something I’ve heard frequently from community members and I think we saw it a little bit in the community survey is having someone that lives in the district," said Schwartz. "While we can’t require that by any means in a candidate, I think that would be very well received by the community that he and his family would be moving here, that he would have children going to the school."
School Board Director Joe Roby felt that Wagner would be a good fit with the school culture. Wagner told the board that he gets irritated when people ask if they did a good enough job because they shouldn't have to ask that if they went beyond the bare minimum.
“We have an administrative team and staff who are committed to not ‘just enough’ for students," said Roby. "So for me that lines up really well with the culture and expectations we have as a board.”
School Board Director Gretchen Rehm also praised Wagner's expressed attitude toward leadership, being willing to make decisions that are right even if they are unpopular. As the school district prepares to pursue an operating referendum to pursue facilities, Rehm said it was important that the superintendent make tough decisions.
"With the challenges our district is having with facilities and bonds we’re going to have to make a lot of decisions that are tough and one think that I like is to see how it impacts the kids," said Rehm. Even as board members we go through that same process of is it popular? It might not be popular but how does it affect the kids, so I really liked his answer to that."
At the same time, Rehm brought up a concern that Wagner did not talk enough about student equity, which was shared by administration.
"We do have a pretty diverse district that’s getting more and more diverse," said Rehm. "We didn’t really ask the questions either, but he didn’t really pull in that too much, so that was one of the concerns I had.”
During the interview, Wagner also shared how he addressed declining enrollment at Kimball. Rather than just making cuts, Wagner said he took the approach of spending money to make money by investing in a survey to families enrolling their students out of the district and marketing the school to the community and surrounding areas.
"We spent a little bit of money on a survey of families taking kids out of the district, identified the problems, and then we marketed our school district in order to promote it to the community internally but also externally around neighboring communities so that people knew what Kimball was known for, what programs we’re offering and what some of the corrections have been made and why it would be a great place you want to take your kids," said Wagner.
If an agreement is reached, Wagner would replace outgoing Superintendent Marlene Johnson, who is leaving Le Sueur-Henderson June 30.