As the County Road 22 Turnback project ends its first phase of construction, the city of Le Sueur is setting its sights on a new reconstruction project with Le Sueur County.
South Main Street is the next item on the city’s 10-year street improvement plan, and once again, the council is partnering with Le Sueur County to make it happen. At the Nov. 23 council meeting, the Le Sueur City Council approved a memo of understanding calling for the reconstruction of South Main Street up to the intersection with Ferry Street, and Ferry Street into the intersection with South Fourth Street.
Construction on South Main Street, which is part of County Road 36, would begin in 2022. According to preliminary estimates, the full cost of the project is expected to total $6 million. Upgrading utilities, which is expected to cost $2.5 million, would be covered by the city of Le Sueur while Le Sueur County would be on the hook to fund the remaining, covering $3.5 million in reconstruction costs.
“There’s been discussions about [County Road] 36 previously, over a decade ago, and the needs just didn’t align,” said City Engineer Cory Bienfang. “So the need has been there, and it’s more critical with each year.”
One of the issues facing the end of South Main Street is a lack of full availability of sanitary sewer and water. The project would extend those utilities to turn South Main into a full service area. Plans have not been finalized, but Bienfang said it would likely require a new lift station.
Councilor Newell Krogmann wondered how the upcoming reconnection of North and South Main Street would impact the project. The connection of Main Street is planned for completion in summer 2021.
“How does the mall and the opening up of Main Street affect what we have here for these CSAH type roads?” asked Krogmann. “Is that part of the plan? Do we just assume it will all work out?”
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel responded that the opening of Main Street would be conducted with the upcoming South Main Street project in mind.
“The utilities in that one block section we’re reopening will be replaced as well,” said Kruggel. “And with the South Main project, it will be tied into those. It will be all coordinated.”
With the memo of understanding finalized, the city of Le Sueur would begin planning over the next year. A preliminary project schedule has the city ordering the engineering report and beginning special assessment appraisals In December. A public open house and a public hearing on the project would be held in spring 2021 and the final design for the project would be approved in December 2021. Bids would be awarded in March 2022 and construction would run from April into October 2022.
The memo of understanding also calls for the Le Sueur County to transfer ownership of county Road 37 (Bridge Street, North Fourth Street and North Fifth Street) over to the City of Le Sueur.
Bienfang explained that the county would be giving up ownership of the road because Le Sueur County now owns three major roadways outside Le Sueur — County Road 22, County Road 36 and County Road 37. This is a recent development since 22 was transferred to Le Sueur County from the state of Minnesota as part of the turnback project. Since 22 fell under county ownership, County Road 37 was made redundant.
“The county came forward and admitted there are now three routes north and south that are feeding traffic that are designated as county roads into the city,” said Bienfang. “So an important part of this reassessment was acknowledging a redundancy in that county system and it’s an acknowledgement that County Road 37 isn’t one that fits anymore.”
County Road 37 is also a target of improvements for the city of Le Sueur in its 10-year street plan. North Fifth Street and Bridge Street are proposed to receive improvements in 2025 while North Fourth Street would be upgraded in 2027. The proposed transfer of ownership from county to city would take place in 2021.