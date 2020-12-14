Volunteers across the state of Minnesota are being tapped to participate in a new University of Minnesota survey funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, including in Le Sueur County.
The U of M's UMNFirst Laboaratory is offering $10 to participate in an online research study focused on public perceptions of non-traditional roadway designs. Participants will be asked to share their thoughts on high-risk intersection designs, watch informational footage on roadways designs and provide feedback after the video. To be eligible, participants must have a valid driver's license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation.
Established in 2001, the U's HumanFIRST Laboratory is a “human factors research laboratory” at the University of Minnesota that works to reduce crash rates on Minnesota roadways. It’s part of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and affiliated with the school’s Roadway Safety Institute. The research program is overseen by the department’s current director, Dr. Nichole Morris, along with research fellow Dr. Curtis Craig.
Morris said the goal of the study is centered around Reduced Conflict Intersections, also known as RCIs, RCUTs or J-Turns. which are implemented to reduce fatalities and injuries resulting from broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways.
On a regular four-lane divided highway intersection, drivers often have to wait long stretches of time before crossing from the side street onto the highway. This opens up a high risk for right-angle collisions, said Morris. In an RCUT, drivers make a right-turn on the highway followed by a U-turn to enter the correct lane rather than traveling straight across the intersection. This reduces the opportunities for crashes and wait times for drivers to enter the road.
"The engineering solution is to reduce the conflict points at that intersection through a non-traditional design," said Morris. "It looks a little different from what people are used to seeing. Some say it feels a little counter-intuitive, but the efficacy and the safety of the intersection design is really well established."
According to research done by the Federal Highway Administration, this can reduce the number of fatal crashes by 70% and injury crashes by 42%. But drivers won't find too many RCUTs in Minnesota. There are only 17 in the state of Minnesota.
Several of those RCUTS may be familiar to Le Sueur County residents. An RCUT is located at the intersection of Forest Prairie Road and Hwy. 169, just north of the Cambria Processing Facility. RCUTs can also be found on the north end of St. Peter at the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 22 (Dodd Road), and Hwy. 169 and Julien Street.
And another RCUT is planned for the south end of St. Peter at Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 99, with construction possible in 2023.
A recent RCUT intersection was completed this year in Faribault at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. Rice County settled on transforming the traditional intersection into an RCUT after considering a number of alternatives, including an additional traffic signal or lower speed limits.
Prior to the project, the intersection had been identified by law enforcement as particularly risky. Several side-impact crashes, the second-most deadly after head-on collisions, were traditionally reported to the state each year, and emergency responders were aware of more than went unreported.
Now that the intersection is modified, the Rice County Highway Department is expecting far fewer issues with a minimal impact on traffic flow. Still, Morris said that the unfamiliarity of many drivers with the RCUT intersections makes them uncomfortable.
"As these types of plans are rolled out people have a lot of questions," said Morris. "There's change and people have a lot of questions about how its going to impact their business or their travel or their farms and their responsibilities, so it's really important that our research helps guide the early conversation so that we have the least amount of conflict and the best ability to communicate with people efficiently and in a way they think fits their needs and desires for what they want in their community."
"The focus of our study is how can we share the lived experiences of Minnesotans or give people a really immersive experience," Morris continued. "There's a lot of different ways you can share the information with people learning about this intersection and we want to capture what is the most effective and impactful way to share that information."
Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe expressed hope that the study will help to guide local departments to make the right decisions. Luebbe praised the U of M’s research for dramatically increasing the safety of Minnesota roads.
“The work they’ve done has gone a long way to reducing crashes,” he said.