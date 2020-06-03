The Le Sueur-Henderson and Minnesota New Country School class of 2020 graduation special section is scheduled to be included in the June 10 Le Sueur County News. The section will include photos and info for the 2020 seniors graduating this spring.
Graduates from Tri-City United were featured in the May 27 print edition. Cleveland Public School graduates were featured in the June 3 edition.
The Le Sueur County News also has added a new virtual graduation section at www.lesueurcountynews.com. Click on the ‘Class of 2020’ tab at the top of the home page, and you’ll be taken to the virtual section. There, you can search by city or by a student’s name. You can also submit a graduate profile to the page, using the ‘Submit Profile’ option in the upper right hand corner.