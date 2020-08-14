The Minnesota legislature’s third special session of the year was brief but eventful.
The Aug. 12 session lasted just a few hours, but saw $30 million allocated to disability service providers, Labor Commissioner Nancy Leppink ousted by the Republican-controlled Senate, and Gov. Tim Walz’ emergency powers continue despite GOP protest.
Emergency powers continue
Republicans in the House and Senate have long taken issue with Gov. Tim Walz’ use of peacetime emergency powers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic and GOP members in the House and Senate both brought resolutions calling for the powers to be suspended. The resolution passed in the Republican-controlled Senate, but was blocked by the Democratic majority in the House, allowing the peacetime emergency to continue for another 30 days.
After declaring a state of emergency in March, Walz has used his emergency powers to ramp up testing, build up PPE and set a moratorium on evictions. However, other measures have been the subject of controversy, including the shutdown of businesses and schools, new state guidelines for schools to reopen in the fall and the indoor mask mandate.
Controversy over the governor’s use of emergency powers has also been tied into the debate over the $2 billion bonding bill to fund state infrastructure projects, including a lift of Hwy. 93 to prevent the roadway leading into Henderson from flooding. During the July legislative session, the bonding bill was passed in the Senate but failed in the House when the Republican minority refused to support the bill until the peacetime emergency was ended.
Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, who covers much of Le Sueur County, said that the Republican opposition was based on protecting the separation of powers.
“Assuming that the governor signs [the bonding bill], then the executive branch — the governor — is charged with actually spending money that was appropriated by the Legislature,” said Vogel. “Right now, with the executive powers, that separation of powers doesn’t exist, because he can pretty much do as he pleases especially with policy, and to some extent, spending as well. If we’re going to pass a bonding bill, then we should have the normal constitutional voice in the finances of the state.”
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, said that ending the peacetime emergency to pass the bonding bill was a non-starter. Both he and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, also covering St. Peter, said that the issue shouldn’t be tied to the bonding bill and that Walz had tried to compromise by offering 30 executive orders to legislative control.
“One thing that I don’t think we can share is the expediency of the governor’s ability to send 20,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to a place overnight,” said Frentz. “The definition of emergency means that it requires immediate action and I think the governor has made a good faith effort to try and find a compromise.“
Brand said that Walz had attempted to accommodate opponents of his emergency powers and that the governor was slow on actions, such as the mask mandate, which 30 states had implemented before Minnesota.
“The majority of people in my district support what the governor is doing, they support masking,” said Brand. “It should be non-political. It should be about protecting your neighbors and your community.”
The bonding bill was not discussed at the August session, because the state is currently issuing bonds. Once the state has finished bonding, the bill may come up again in future sessions, but legislators' reactions were mixed on its chances. Frentz believed it was more likely than not that the bill would pass this year, but Brand was dour on the bill’s chances, believing that a compromise would not be reached until after the election. Freshman Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, covering Le Sueur County, was uncertain, but criticized Gov. Walz and Democratic senators for not supporting a $1 billion version of the bill advanced by Republican senators back in May.
“It’s frustrating when the governor will have staff visit with people that do the rent strike and people tearing down statues and people protesting and looting, but he won’t visit with us,” said Draheim. “It’s disappointing.”
Labor Commissioner terminated
In a rare move, the Minnesota Senate voted down the confirmation of a member of Tim Walz’ cabinet: Labor Commissioner Nancy Leppink. In a party line vote, the Republican majority ousted Leppink, citing issues that she was too harsh and restrictive on business owners.
Draheim called Leppink more of a political operative than a commissioner, saying that she was difficult to work with. One issue the state senator took with Leppink was her refusal to sign off on previously applicable waivers for teen workers at amusement parks
“Most of my bills were to get people working to try and find some kind of compromise to get a balanced bill. She didn't seem interested in working with us or anybody for that matter,” said Draheim. “And when I say anybody, I mean trade groups, industries — it’s pretty sad when you have to pass a bill to allow 16- to 17-year-olds to mow a lawn. That’s the craziness that we faced with that agency after she took over.”
The firing raised ire among state Democrats as well as labor groups which referred to Leppink’s termination as an ambush. Sen. Frentz said that the Senate’s action was a surprise and unsupported by outside groups.
“We were not given any warning that the motion would be brought, which is unusual,” said Frentz. “Commissioner Leppink also had the support of working men and women across Minnesota, including, but not limited to, organized labor, like AFL-CIO, manufacturing, law enforcement, carpenters, sheet metal workers — they had all written letters to the Senate saying 'Please confirm her' … I haven’t seen a single letter saying not to support her.”
Rep. Brand accused Senate Republicans of firing Leppink as an attack on the governor’s office to bend Walz into giving up his emergency powers. The representative also said that Senate Republicans were playing with lives by forcing Leppink’s ouster in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leppink had taken on numerous responsibilities during the pandemic, including oversight of the reopening of meatpacking plants and distribution of PPE supplies for essential workers.
“It’s going to provide a lot of poison in the well that we all drink out of up here and I think that’s going to lead to no bonding bill, no supplemental budget bill and I think the Senate is trying to do as much collateral damage against our governor, because the peacetime emergency’s not going away,” said Brand.
Draheim rebuffed the charge that the firing was a surprise, citing a private meeting between Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Tim Walz in February where Gazelka said he told the governor that he was opposed to her confirmation.
“I think there’s enough issues to justify what we did and why we did,” said Draheim. “It’s never fun to eliminate someone’s job. It’s not something you want to do, but unfortunately we have to.“
Disability service funding
The most significant piece of legislation to come out of the special session was a bill co-authored by Brand and a bipartisan group of House members calling for $30 million in grants toward disability service providers. Groups like MRCI in Mankato, which provide adult day services and employment opportunities to people with developmental disabilities, have fallen into severe financial troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many, including Le Sueur County Developmental Services had already been shut down permanently under financial pressure, but Brand hoped the bill would be a lifeline to remaining service providers.
“We’re going to keep folks, like MRCI and Lifeworks, in a position where they are able to continue to exist,” said Brand. “MRCI started in the 1950s as a result of the polio epidemic in the United States, so it’s hard for us to see an organization like them start up in a pandemic and disappear in a different pandemic. A lot of people, including a family member of mine, uses these day services to give himself, and others just like him, independence and life skills that they need to be self-supporting.”
The legislation had been held up in previous special sessions. Rep. Vogel was critical of the bill being held up in the prior sessions and said that the legislation had come too late for many providers. Brand said that the House was working with finite financial resources while allocating CARES Act dollars and that many items, including financial support for schools, were a higher priority for the House. The state representative pointed at the Trump administration for a lack of federal support for disability service providers.