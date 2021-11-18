Editor’s Note: This story is the second part in a series on supply shortages locally. In last week’s paper, there was a story on the shortage in the manufacturing industry, and readers can look out next week for a story on the shortage in agriculture/food supply.
From clothes and couches to cars and air conditioners, things just seem to be missing from the shelves more often these days than they used to be.
A global supply shortage is impacting retail all over, including locally, even for those who have been planning ahead and seeking out different solutions. Her Happy Place in downtown St. Peter has worked to avoid the worst of it, but owner Lisa Eide said they’re still feeling the pinch in some areas.
“We stocked ahead of time. Restocking the exact same item is difficult right now, but we were proactive and we have stock,” Eide said. “I also opened up to a lot more distributors, so I’m able to get some things on hand right now. We’re working with a lot more suppliers. Where a lot of times you’ll work with six or eight larger companies, we’ve opened up to a lot of big suppliers and small suppliers. Someone is bound to have something in house.”
But, she added, “The one thing that is a struggle is that suppliers are offering minimum orders. So they’ll give you a list of items they have on hand, and there will be a piece we really want, and we have to fill to get a minimum order, and then that piece we actually wanted won’t be in there when the order comes, but the fill will.”
For southern Minnesota customer Lisa Schlueter, of Waseca, who has struggled to find themed lights and other decorations ahead of the holiday season, the timing is exasperating.
“The shelves were mostly empty for Halloween decorations and now Christmas decorations,” Schlueter said. “At least not near as much supply as in previous years.”
For Shyanne Hensley, of Owatonna, the problem is somewhat more pressing.
“It’s getting hard to find the brand and sizes of diapers we need,” Hensley said.
Small business
These anecdotes and impressions among local residents are borne out in the experiences of local business owners, whose own problems securing inventory make them keenly aware of the frustration their customers are feeling.
Dana Manske, co-owner of Wise Furniture in downtown Le Sueur, said they have absolutely felt the impact of the shortage, and it’s been going on for quite a while.
“Just in getting product,” she said. “We’ve tried to stay ahead of ordering and getting supply. We knew way back over a year ago in March 2020 that shipping products were going from six-to-eight weeks out to three-or-four months.”
She added, “We’re approaching two years (of seeing the problem), and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be getting any better.”
Manske said delays in furniture and appliances are coming from multiple sources, including the foam industry, which was hit hard by freezing temperature in Texas in 2020. There is also a lack of truck drivers, meaning shipments are delayed heavily.
Ryan Glassmaker, owner of E-Z Own Plus, a furniture store with locations in Owatonna and Albert Lea, has seen it too many times recently.
“Everybody gets a sober look on their face anytime you tell them the order time,” Glassmaker said.
That order time is four to six months for furniture from E-Z Own Plus, compared to four to six weeks before COVID-19 disrupted global supply chains. This has made him lose customers.
The fact that his prices are also creeping up on nearly every product category he keeps in stock probably isn’t helping, either.
The one problem Glassmaker has been spared that other business owners have not been is the cost of shipping, which has increased astronomically in recent months. That’s because he picks up most of what he sells himself from a warehouse in Wisconsin.
What’s taking so long?
The novel coronavirus emerged in an unfortunate location for the global supply chain.
That location is Wuhan, a key manufacturing hub in China — the manufacturing capital of the world. For a vast array of products, it’s also where the global supply chain begins. When the Chinese government shut down factories to stop the spread of COVID-19, other manufacturers requiring their goods — semiconductors, auto parts and more — to produce their own goods could no longer do that. This meant fewer goods being produced overall.
At the time, economists predicted that while the supply of goods would decrease, the temporary closure of stores and malls around the world would similarly lower demand. The problem, in other words, would cancel out.
This turned out to be wrong. While supply became depressed and stayed that way, demand didn’t stay low for long. Spending more time at home, demand for electronics, furniture and more ticked up. While unemployment also temporarily reached very high levels, former President Donald Trump’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in March 2020 — followed by President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill a year later — helped keep that demand strong.
But with all those factories shut down for so long, and demand having piled up in the meantime, acute bottlenecks started causing massive delays as manufacturing groaned back to life. Warehouses began to fill with products as companies found themselves unable to take in all the product they’d ordered, a problem exacerbated by the recent shortage of truck drivers who would bring normally transport inventory from warehouses to local stores. This caused massive traffic jams at sea as shipping ports were unable to transport their inventory to warehouses, and thus could not take in more containers.
With this new urgency and demand for shipping, prices have also skyrocketed. And with big businesses like Walmart, Target and Amazon able to pay those high prices to stock their shelves, the small, independent businesses have suffered the worst of those delays and shortages. The pandemic also accelerated consumers’ transition to e-commerce, further hurting small retailers and sending their customers to Amazon and a few other online giants.
Companies ordering in excessive quantities before the holidays have only made the situation worse.
For Beret Froehle, manager of the Rare Pair, a shoe store in Northfield that sells other goods like clothing, handbags and winter accessories, it has been more difficult getting some products than others recently. Getting shoes, for instance, has been far more difficult than clothes.
“A lot is dependent on where are the factories and where are specific companies,” Froehle said.
Many of the shoe companies the Rare Pair orders from ship their products out of southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, many of which have had to intermittently close their factories in response to surges of COVID-19 and a lack of available vaccines in those regions. For the Rare Pair, that means waiting a year to receive an order of sandals, rather than the usual six months. Sometimes it means orders are cancelled altogether.
While few of her customers are surprised by the situation, Froehle added, she suspects some customers are ordering online what the Rare Pair hasn’t been able to acquire. Still, she said, she continually feels “really lucky that people continue to shop local.”
With delays and cancelled orders already upon her, though, Froehle’s advice was clear: “Shopping early for the holidays is really the way to go this year.”
Manske, of Wise Furniture, had some advice for the federal government.
“What would be really nice is if the federal government stopped giving money for unemployment and gave it to people to come to work,” she said. “We need people to come to work.”
Trickling down
One might think Jacob Dougherty, owner of Waseca County Auto Sales, would be somewhat more immune to supply chain issues. He sells used vehicles, after all, which were built before the supply chain disruption.
The problem, Dougherty said, is that “it all trickles down.”
“The [shortage of] new cars put[s] a strain on the used cars and drive[s] the prices way up,” he said.
While Dougherty said supply chain issues have not been as much of a problem as securing enough employees, the supply chain issues have gotten worse in recent months. Part of that is getting car parts — what used to arrive in a day now takes three to five days. This delay is due not only to complications with manufacturing overseas but to a lack of truck drivers and other employees needed to bring the parts from the manufacturer to all its different stops before arriving at Waseca County Auto Sales.
It’s affected his and other car dealership businesses in stranger ways, too: buying back cars from customers sold a few years ago for a higher price than they sold them for, because demand is so high that they can then be resold for even higher, for instance.
“That’s just what the market dictates,” Dougherty said.
And while the market mostly seems to be hurting consumers in the moment, Dougherty emphasized the financial instability it heralds for businesses.
“What if the market did shift and I’ve got 100 trucks on my lot that I paid $50,000 for that are now worth $40,000?” he said. “I’m out of business.”
What Dougherty tells his customers that balk at the sky-high prices of vehicles is if they don’t have to buy today, it might be worth waiting until the market simmers down. But he doesn’t think that moment is coming anytime soon.
“And maybe I’m wrong,” he said. “I have no idea.”