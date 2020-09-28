A Winnebago father has been arrested and accused of molesting three of children.
Elmer Joel Zavala Guevara, 42, of Winnebago, faces two first degree sexual assault charges and one second degree sexual assault charge after three children, all under the age of 13, told police in interviews that Guevara molested them during the spring of 2020 while living in Cleveland.
Police say that in an interview, one child told police that Guevara had been touching them in private areas over their clothes and that he told them to keep it a secret. The juvenile said that Guevara would do it when family was away and when their mother was asleep.
Another child told police that Guevara forced them to perform oral sex. In the interview, the child also said that Guevara would touch them over their clothes and would do it whenever their mother was away.
The third child interviewed said that Guevara touched private areas directly and that Guevara raped them. They also said that Guevara told them not to tell anyone and that they were afraid to share it with someone.
Two adults close to the children were interviewed by police as well. One said that they had been told by one of the children about the touching around a year ago. The other said they were informed by one of the children at the end of 2019 that Guevara would take them to the basement and force them to perform oral sex.