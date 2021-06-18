The city of Le Sueur is encouraging homeowners to connect to the municipal water and sewer system by covering the costs themselves.
On June 14, the Le Sueur City Council approved an incentive program to waive sewer access charges and water access charges for property owners near an ongoing water or sewer reconstruction project. Each fee costs $3,000, allowing eligible homeowners to save as much as $6,000 on charges alone by hooking up their properties during a construction project.
The city debuted the program in hopes that it would encourage residents to connect the municipal water and sewer systems before reconstruction projects like the County Road 22 turnback are completed.
“The goal of this is to assist the property owners to connect to city services when we’re going by so we don’t have to come back, cut up a brand new road, put marks in a brand new road,” said Public Services Director Rich Kucera. “We want to try and avoid that at all costs.”
Applicants for this program may also have material, permit, equipment and labor costs for the installation of the service line financed by the city. If a plumbing modification, such as a grinder pump, is needed to connect the property to the municipal system, it may also be covered by public financing. Recipients will receive between a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $25,000 in financing depending on their needs.
These benefits apply strictly to properties that are not connected to the water or municipal sewer systems and are adjacent to a city reconstruction project. After the completion of the County Road 22 turnback project, Le Sueur is planning a County Road 36 reconstruction project, which includes South Main Street up to the intersection with Ferry Street, and Ferry Street into the intersections of South Fourth Street and Smith Street.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said the city would reach out to property owners eligible for the incentives to maximize the number of municipal sewer and water connections.
“We’ll be in contact with those individuals who have septic or wells on the project, and they’ll know what this is,” said Kruggel. “There will sort of be marketing material we can give to them. If they’re interested, we can guide them through the process.”
To pay for these financial incentives, the Le Sueur will include the expenses within the costs of the associated reconstruction project. These expenses could then be paid through assessment rolls.
“Because of the way this is financed, we would build that into the project costs,” said Kruggel. “We would have an allowance for this so that the funds would then become whole.”