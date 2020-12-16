A proposed ordinance may loosen regulations on snowmobiles and ATV use in the city of Le Center.
At the Dec. 8 City Council meeting, Le Center City Attorney Jason Moran proposed a new snowmobile and ATV ordinance to update the city code to reflect changing state regulations on the vehicles. The proposal was crafted by Moran with input from Police Chief Robert Pfarr.
“We did a blend of state law with what we currently had,” said Attorney Jason Moran. “You have a decent ordinance in place. There have been some changes, because we have some new technology on the roads.”
The proposed ordinance adds distinctions between Class I ATVs — off-road vehicles with outside tire rims 50 inches or less — and Class 2 ATVs with outside tire rims measuring between 50-65 inches. it also includes new rules for when and where people can drive their ATVs and snowmobiles.
Under the current ordinance, snowmobiles and ATVs can only travel at speeds of up to 15 miles per hour on the extreme right side of the roadway on city streets. Travel within the business district and on county roads and state highways is not allowed, with limited exceptions in case of emergency, returning home or making a direct crossing.
The proposed ordinance raises speed limits for ATVs and snowmobiles up to 20 miles per hour. It also allows ATVs and snowmobiles to drive on the outside bank or slope of the ditch alongside Hwy. 99 in Le Center. Travel on the outside slope would still be banned between April 1 and Aug. 1 unless the ATV has a valid agricultural license plate.
On county highways, snowmobiles and ATVs would be allowed to drive within the ditch or right shoulder or the extreme right hand side of the road.
Left turns would be allowed from any part of the road if it is safe to do so. Left turns may also be allowed on the state highway, but only to gain access to a business.
“Under the old ordinance they would not have been able to drive on the trunk highway on the county highway,” said Moran. “The state law has been amended so this has followed state law to allow snowmobiles and ATVs on the extreme outer ditch.”
Snowmobiles and ATVS would still be allowed on city streets except in the business district which includes Park Avenue, Derrynane Street/Hwy. 99 to Tyrone Street and Minnesota Street between Cordova and Maple Ave.
Snowmobiles and ATVs would remains subject to a curfew between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Violations of the new ordinance would constitute a misdemeanor with a penalty fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to 90 days or both.
The proposed ordinance will be subject to a public hearing before the January City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Le Center City Hall.