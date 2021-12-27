After leading the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force for nearly four years, Commander Paul LaRoche handed his position to Le Sueur County Sheriff Investigator Scott O’Brien on Friday, Dec. 24.
Since overseeing large drug busts and confiscating millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine and other illegal substances, LaRoche returned to his home agency, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, where he picked up a role as Administrative Sergeant.
It was at the Rice County Sheriff’s Office that LaRoche climbed his way into Cannon River task force, a joint agency established by Le Sueur County, Rice County and the cities of Nothfield, Faribault, Lonsdale and Dundas for the purpose of prosecuting mid and high level drug dealers and cutting into violent crime.
LaRoche is a local face who knew the area well before becoming commander. He grew up in Faribault and graduated from Faribault High School in 2003 before graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor’s degree and training at Alexandria Technical and Community College.
He always planned to return home and applied at both the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Faribault Police Department after college. LaRoche was hired by Faribault and moved to the Sheriff’s Office shortly thereafter.
He started in patrol and then moved to investigations as a general investigator. He also spent nine years with the South Metro SWAT before becoming task force commander. His work as a general investigator gave him a taste for narcotic work, while he enjoyed the collaboration from his SWAT team experience.
Those stepping stones of narcotics work and team-building made LaRoche a prime candidate to succeed the task force’s first commander Dave Dillon in 2019.
“I wanted to make a difference in our community with drugs being distributed, and I was drawn to working on them in a team setting with multiple agencies,” said LaRoche. “Overall, it’s been a good experience in my career and I enjoyed my time doing it.”
LaRoche took over leadership of the task force at a high point in the agency’s life. In September 2018, the Cannon River Drug Task Force seized over 170 pounds of methamphetamine in Minneapolis. Valued at approximately $7.7 million, the bust was the largest methamphetamine seizure in state history. The task force was also credited with the arrest of a Burnsville woman possessing $700,000 worth of heroin.
These feats earned the agency the 2019 Task Force of the Year award from the Minnesota State Association of Narcotics Investigators conference.
“A lot of our guys have had successful cases where they got large quantities off the streets,” said LaRoche. “There’s been a large impact in my tenure and my whole team is proud of the work they’ve done.”
Drugs like methamphetamine have been a prominent focus of the task force. Working alongside the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, Cannon River produced the second largest meth bust in state history in 2019 upon seizing 70 pounds of meth disguised in liquid form valued at $3 million. Last year, the task force also confiscated $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a major bust.
But the task force’s mission has been challenged by the increasing grip of opioids on Southern Minnesota. Since the year 2000, opioid-involved overdoses in Minnesota jumped from 54 in total to 429 as of 2019.
In the year 2020, emergency room visits as a result of non-fatal overdoses of opioids grew by over 1,000 cases and hit an all-time high of 3,990 visits. Even as opioid prescriptions have declined, they were the leading cause of nonfatal overdose hospital visits in Rice County last year.
Opioids were also the leading cause of fatal overdoses in Rice County, killing two people in 2020. Total deaths. Over the past decade, 27 members of the county were killed by opioid overdoses, but death rates have slowed since hitting a peak of six fatalities in 2017.
Since becoming a commander of the Cannon River Task Force, LaRoche said the biggest change was the growing presence of opiate distributors.
“The presence of opioids and fentanyl and those types of things have become more prevalent,” said LaRoche. “Working more of those types of cases has been on the rise in the last couple years compared to when I started in our area. Opiates and opiate distribution has gone up in my time and that’s the biggest change.”
One of the most unusual, and important, Cannon River drug busts under LaRoche’s tenure came in August 2019 when the task force uncovered nearly 1,000 pills of the prescription opioid oxycodone in the city of Montgomery. Further testing found the pills were counterfeit “M30” pills that actually contained fentanyl.
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the leading cause of overdoses across the state of Minnesota. In the form of counterfeit pills, they are commonly disguised as oxycodone M30 tablets, hydrocodone, Adderall and alprazolam (Xanax). Counterfeits can be especially deadly since users often believe the pills to be authentic.
LaRoche traced the rise in opiate cases to a rise in importers. Counterfeit pills largely originate in other countries like China and Mexico and an increasing number of fentanyl laced drugs are produced domestically by native and Mexican drug trafficking operations.
“I think it’s just more of a presence of fentanyl laced drugs being imported into the area,” said LaRoche. “And it’s not just here, it’s all over the United States where that's been the case.”
Nevertheless, LaRoche was confident about the future of the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force. He had no doubt the task force would continue to receive support from local law enforcement and neighboring task forces and expressed confidence in the task force’s new commander Scott O’Brien.
“He’s got experience working narcotics, and he’ll do a great job leading the team,” said LaRoche.