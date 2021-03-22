The Le Sueur County Planning and Zoning Department went through a major shakeup late last year. In a bid to reduce costs and improve efficiency, the Board of Commissioners replaced the county’s planning and zoning administrator with consultant firm WSB. But after just three months, the commissioners have cut ties with WSB, claiming that the company didn’t provide the services they promised.
“I think they sold us a bag of goods they couldn’t deliver,” said Commissioner Steve Rohlfing.
The Minneapolis-based company was contracted by Le Sueur County in December of last year to help address the increasing number of permit applications hitting the department. As the county has grown, processing the applications has slowed and it can take as long as six months before a permit is approved.
WSB promised to assist with these issues by providing a senior and junior planner to manage day-to-day operations, such as reviewing permits and zoning applications and responding to customer inquiries. The firm was also contracted to provide the Board of Commissioners with recommendations to improve department procedures, best practices and the zoning code.
But many of these duties ended up falling on county staff, said Rohlfing. The county expected WSB consultants to manage all of the zoning applications, but in practice, the commissioner said the consulting firm often relied on county workers to perform these tasks.
“They were supposed to take all of the calls and start filling out all the applications,” said Rohlfing. “Our staff was supposed to fill in the blanks as needed. It turned out, they ended up doing most of the work.”
The commissioner also felt firm didn’t understand the complexity of Le Sueur County’s shoreland zoning requirements.
“They really do a lot of stuff with municipality groups, cities and stuff,” said Rohlfing. “They do a good job in that arena, but I don’t think they knew the full scope of the shoreland ordinances and the rules in Le Sueur County.”
When the county commissioners met on March 2 for a discussion on WSB, the mood turned sour. There was unanimous agreement to sever the contract and take the county’s zoning department in a different direction.
“I think that maybe they stepped into a little deeper hole than they can help us with,” Commissioner Danny O’Keefe said at the meeting. “In my opinion, I think we should move on.”
Under the terms of the contract, the county was allowed to exit the agreement with a week’s notice. At the same meeting, Michelle Mettler was appointed as interim planning and zoning administrator.
With no consultants giving the county feedback on their zoning policies, the board’s focus has shifted to hiring a new permanent zoning administrator. The board began the process to replace former Zoning Administrator Joshua Mankowski in February with the help of recruitment firm, David Drown Associates, which has also been tasked with recruiting a new county administrator to replace the county’s former Darrell Pettis. The county expects to have the position filled by May or early June.
Once a new permanent zoning director is hired, Rohlfing indicated the county would follow their lead in determining the next steps for the Zoning Department. Based on feedback from the new director, as well as reports from current county workers, the board may move to up department staffing in the future.
“The new zoning administrator, they’ll direct the county board on his or her wishes on what’s next down there,” said Rohlfing. “I do think we need another person down there, and they’ve been lobbying for it for years at the county board. We just felt that we didn’t need it at the time, and this has been a real eye opener.”
The county is also looking at continuing to revise its zoning ordinance. Several changes to the shoreland ordinance will be presented before the Planning Commission on April 8, and the county is still considering hiring a firm to review the county’s zoning ordinances in the future.
“We haven’t done that in 10 years. Things have changed. Land has changed,” said Rohlfing. “Businesses are moving into the rural climate; they’re moving into the shoreland area, so we need to address those issues that continuously come back to us every time they apply.”