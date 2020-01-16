Before making career plans in the real world, Le Sueur-Henderson students went through a test run of adult life with the help of the Le Sueur Rotary Club.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, LS-H Business and Economics Teacher Don Marcussen and former Superintendent Dave Johnson debuted a new educational experiment, “The Reality Challenge,” to help students learn how to manage their personal finances.
In the experiment, students went through a simulation with a budget based on the entry level salaries of the jobs they expect/want to have at ages 21-25. Each station was managed by volunteers from the Rotary Club, who helped students with budgeting certain items, including housing, transportation, utilities and city expenses, childcare, groceries and personal care, health and life insurance, media technology, entertainment and travel, pet care and unanticipated expenses. The event even had Police Chief Bruce Kelly handing out random tickets to make the experience as true to life as it could be.
“Some of these kids truly don’t understand what the actual costs are,” said Marcussen. “What they need to understand is that when you are truly independent, your parents are not picking up the tab on your insurance and they’re not picking up your home cost, that comes out of your pocket. The job that you have chosen needs to adequately pay for the lifestyle you want. What some of these kids are finding out is ‘I guess I can’t afford that new truck’ or ‘I can’t rent a house; I have to get an apartment,’ or ‘With my job it will cost me too much to raise an animal.’ So it’s getting them to understand that you don’t get yourself in so much debt in your early years.”
Marcussen long conceived of the experiment, but this was the first time he was able to pull it off. The business teacher knew that it would require a lot of people to manage it and it wasn’t until he started discussing the concept with Dave Johnson that he found the answer he was looking for.
“I knew Dave Johnson because he’s the former superintendent here and he approached saying, ‘Well we have the Rotary Club, maybe they can help out’” Marcussen said. “So through him, we got the volunteers and I just designed the curriculum and the paperwork.”
Going into the experiment, Marcussen knew many of the students would find themselves in debt by the end of the simulation. However, he believed that the failures the students experienced today, would better prepare them for budgeting as adults.
“We’re letting them make mistakes now before they’re out in the real world so they aren’t wondering why their car is getting repossessed and why they’re getting late fees on their credit card bills,” said Marcussen.
One student who was starting to feel a light wallet was Tommy Rybus. An aspiring comic book artist, Rybus knew that the life he planned would be expensive, but while he said he found the experiment helpful, he also felt that the experiment wasn’t fully accommodating to students who planned on picking up a multitude of professional skills.
“I expected a lot of the troubles that I have already experienced in this,” said Rybus. “I do wish though that this had a bit more of a realistic spin to it because there’s no chance of things turning out exactly as the simulation proves because the simulation only knows so much. For instance, the Bachelor’s I would get is one for fine arts and one for coding so that I could do plenty more for a part-time job and be highly more experienced.”
Beyond an experience in personal budgeting, the reality challenge has also been an opportunity for students to connect with members of the community. Some have even met with volunteers in their career fields.
After seeing the success of the first reality challenge, Marcussen wanted to continue it for future classes. Another reality challenge is planned for the students in his business and economics classes in May, and Marcussen is looking to open up participation in the experiment to the entire senior class.
“So many kids are getting some good information they weren’t aware of,” said Marcussen. “It’s good for the adults; you get to meet these kids and tutor them on some things they may not have known. It’s a win-win for everybody I think.”