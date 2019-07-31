Montgomery Orchard is known for its ciders, specialty wines, apple picking and Be-A-Mazed corn maze, but owners Scott and Barb Wardell also have a series of winding bike paths on their property.
Scott uses the bike paths for his own enjoyment, but thanks to a partnership with Tri-City United Community Education, he opened up the trails to the public for the first time for a one-day event Friday, July 26.
Karen Marzahn, of Waterville, and Suzanne Johnson, of Waseca, were the first bike riders to hit the trails the Friday morning of the event. Both avid bikers with summers off, the friends found the opportunity listed online and decided to give it a shot.
Scott said less than a handful of people registered for the Community Education event, but the few who participated had the advantage of biking in quiet.
“This could turn into a big event, but you have to start someplace,” said Scott.
After the first bike trail offering, he’d like to partner with Community Education again in the future to give families and individuals a chance to enjoy the diverse paths.
The trails span 2½ to 3 miles and branch off in different directions, giving cyclists different experiences depending on which path they choose to follow. Part of the trail takes riders through a forest tunnel of evergreen trees while other sections weave through prairie grass with only the sky overhead. Along the route, bikers might notice butterflies, ducks, milkweed and varieties of flowers.
“It’s a really easy trail with a little dodging and weaving,” said Scott.
At Montgomery Orchards in general, Scott and Barb’s mission is to create outdoor opportunities for guests. Scott credits a book titled “Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children From Nature-Deficit Disorder” by Richard Louv for inspiring this mission, as it made him aware that limited exposure to nature can result in depression and child obesity.
The Warbells open their orchard for 12 weeks during apple harvest season, starting Labor Day weekend. During these weeks, guests visit the orchard to pick their own apples from the trees, hike along the nature paths and step inside the Cider Haus for samples. Barb also makes apple pies for customers.
Inside the Cider Haus, everything the Warbells sell is homemade, apart from the Wisconsin cranberries they use for their newest cider, Cranberry Crush.
The Warbells also grow plums, which they use for their award-winning Plum Crazy wine. They’re just a couple weeks away from releasing a new wine called The Woody - the result of their wine The Full Monty aging in an oak barrel for two years.
In the fall, the Warbells offer their 6-acre Be-A-Maze corn maze for children. Each year, they design the maze to look like a different animal or insect from an aerial view. This year, they plan to cut the corn maze in the shape of a bison. To turn the experience into a teaching lesson, they sprinkle in bits of trivia along the route.