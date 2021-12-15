At their official Tuesday meeting, the Le Center City Council approved a light increase to the levy for the year 2022.
Le Center's total budget for next year stands at $3.6 million, a near 4% increase over last year, along with a $1.2 million levy that raises the tax impact on the city by nearly 2%.
The finalized levy is unchanged from the preliminary proposal approved by the council in September and stays within the council's goal of keeping property tax increases below 2%.
One of the largest spending increases is in the street department. The city has allocated a total $125,000 to street maintenance, including $50,000 in street repair and $75,000 in seal coating. Last year’s budget allocated the same amount for seal coating, but in 2021 and several years prior, street repair funding hovered around $15,000.
Those dollars will be used cover streets on North Rolling Hills Drive, Meadow View Lane and South Rolling Hills Drive. There are no plans for further seal coating in the budget of the following year after work is completed.
The preliminary budget also allocates new funds for the Police Department, including $40,000 for a car replacement and $18,000 for new car equipment.
Capital improvement projects will be sparse next year. The city intends to replace the fencing around the baseball field in Centennial Park, but the project likely will not have an impact on the budget, as the council plans to go out for donations to finance the fencing.
Other budget increases stem from salary bumps and requests from department heads. One such need was lift station repair, which was desired by residents last year after sewage flooded the Cordova neighborhood last year. An emergency sewer bypass was included in the 2021 budget, and for 2022, $10,000 has been included in the budget for lift repair instead of the standard $5,000.
Le Center will also have $290,000 in stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan on hand, which could be allocated to infrastructure projects, like sewer, water and broadband. However, City Administrator Chris Collins said it was unlikely that the City Council would spend those dollars in 2022. Cities have until 2024 to utilize the cash.
Before the levy's approval on Dec. 14, the City Council held a truth in taxation hearing at 7 p.m., but the city did not hear from any members of the public..