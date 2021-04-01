A Le Sueur man currently incarcerated at the Nicollet County Jail has been accused of fashioning the end of a toothbrush into a shank.
Scorpio Lee Rosales, 34, was charged with a felony for allegedly introducing a weapon into jail.
The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 21, when correctional officers at the Nicollet County Jail responded to a report that Rosales was banging on his cell door and yelling. The jail administrator responded to the situation and spoke with Rosales, according to the complaint, when the inmate began to pull packets of non-aspirin pain reliever out of his sock and ingest them. He then said he needed to go to a hospital and see a mental health provider.
In response, Rosales was transported to a hospital, and law enforcement and jail staff searched his cell, allegedly finding a partially dissolved pill, a tooth brush with a sharpened end, two deodorant containers filled with water and orange peels and shampoo bottles filled with water and toilet paper. Officers identified the sharpened toothbrush as a shank and believed the water and orange peels were an attempt to create alcohol or “hooch.”
According to the complaint, an investigator spoke with Rosales, who admitted to sharpening the toothbrush and had kept it for two or three months. But Rosales said he planned to use the shank on himself in a soft tissue area like his stomach, not on jail staff. He also reportedly told the investigator that the water and orange peels were for hooch.