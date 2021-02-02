Two Le Sueur-Henderson seniors have been recognized for the work they put into all aspects of high school — academics, athletics and arts/activities.
Halle Bemmels and Lukas Graff are the LS-H 2021 nominees for the Minnesota State High School League AAA award, which recognizes students that have “achieved academic excellence and, at the same time, put forth the time and effort to participate in a League-sponsored athletic program and a fine arts/activity.” All nominees must have at least a 3.0 GPA or higher and participate in athletics and arts/activities programs.
Bemmels spends her time playing sports all year round on Le Sueur-Henderson’s volleyball, basketball and softball teams. This year, she shook things up and joined the tennis team when volleyball was pushed back. The senior is also an avid musician, both within the school band and choir and outside of school, where she plays guitar for her church and community events. Bemmels also dabbles in visual arts, like painting in high school art classes, and was named a state ExCEL winner in 2020.
Since being nominated, Bemmels was named the girls Triple A award winner for Section 2A, Subsection 8. As a subsection winner, she will be interviewed for a chance to represent all of Section 2A.
Graff has also spent his high school career as a dedicated athlete and musician. Throughout the year, Graff plays football, basketball and runs track. As a singer, Graff spent his sophomore and junior year with the high school choir, joined a quartet group and plays music for his church and community. Graff also shares a keen interest in visual arts and has taken approximately two art classes every year throughout high school.
We sat down with Le Sueur-Henderson’s Triple A nominees to find out what academics, athletics and the arts means to them.
How does it feel to be nominated for the AAA Award?
“I think it’s a big honor just to be chosen as a our school’s nominee because I think we have a lot of qualified classmates that could have been nominated for this award too, so it’s just an honor that teachers voted us for it,” said Bemmels.
“I kind of forgot about the award with everything that’s going on so when I got the nomination it was very cool to see in a time like this,” said Graff. “It’s a big honor to be voted for that by the teachers. It really could have gone to a handful of people so it was a very cool thing to see happen.”
What motivates to you be involved in so many activities while also keeping your grades up?
“I think being involved in all three they all contribute to each other in a way. Just having that busy schedule all year round keeps me accountable,” said Bemmels.
“Just from the very beginning of high school and middle school, everything has been instilled in me to have a hard work ethic and a motivated approach to everything I do,” Graff said. “So when it comes to high school athletics, it’s never been something I needed motivation for. It was just kind of what i do. I just find it easy to do these things compared to where some other people may struggle to find the time. There’s been a lot of time sacrifice, but I’m glad I did it in the end because it made my high school experience a lot better than it would have been.”
“I think that’s one of the biggest advantages of being in a small town,” Bemmels added. “I look at schools in these big metro towns and they only play one sport because that’s the normal there. But here we have the opportunity to do a lot of different things. It’s been super fun and super cool to be involved.”
In all these activities you’re involved in, is there a subject you are particularly passionate about?
“Sports and music have always been two things that have been very high in my life that I’m very passionate about,” Graff said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always sang and played sports. Those are two things that have always been instilled in me and that’s what i love to do and it’s always felt great to do and its never felt like a chore.”
“I’m passionate about my music and my sports too,” Bemmels said. “Sports if you do it from a young age is something you learn to love because you do it with your friends. As I’ve grown on, I just love the feeling of competition and going out and competing with my teammates. As far as music, my grandpa taught me how to play guitar so that’s a cool relationship I’ve gotten to keep with him because we still play together today.”
Is there anything that you’ve learned from experiences in activities?
“Things that are hard aren’t necessarily bad,” said Graff. “They can be good for you in ways that are going to come up in life. Everything that I’ve done isn’t just about high school, it’s led me to where I’ll be in life because of the work ethic instilled in me. I think everyone should do as much as they can in high school because it will lead them to a more rewarding outcome.”
“Just the way you grow as a person throughout sports and academics,” saio Bemmels. “I wouldn’t have been as successful I think if I missed one of the As. They’ve all taught me different things. Music is different than sports. I’ve learned how to bond with my teammates in sports, but in music you can connect with people on a deeper level.”
Do you have any plans after high school?
“I’m committed to Concordia where I’m going to play volleyball and softball,” said Bemmels.
“I’m currently undecided,” said Graff. “I’ve had some opportunities to run track. I don’t know what I will do yet, but I’m looking forward to staying involved in the community. I would like to stay around the area and be as active as I can.”