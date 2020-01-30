A convicted sex offender is expected to change his residence to a Le Center address Feb. 12. In a release Wednesday, pursuant to Minnesota Statute, the Le Center Police Department notified the public of the impending move.
Robert Loren Trosen, 70, reportedly engaged in separate incidences of sexual contact against two known female children and one unknown female child. According to the release, Trosen gained access to the known victims by befriending their caregivers and exploiting unmonitored contact. He gained access to the unknown victim by approaching and befriending her while unmonitored in a public space.
Statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant's release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
Trosen has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. The Police Department cannot direct where he does or doesn't reside, nor can it direct where he works.
"This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness," the release noted.