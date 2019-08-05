On August 1, 2019 at approx. 2:30 p.m., a single vehicle accident was reported on Ottawa Road near State Highway 99. Initial investigation indicated that a semi-tractor/ trailer was southbound on Ottawa Road approaching the intersection of State Highway 99. The semi-tractor/trailer lost control and rolled onto its passenger side, sliding onto the shoulder of the road. Bhakta Raj Rai (age 33) and two children were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Sarita Adr Rai (age 31) was air lifted from the scene with life threatening injuries. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the accident. Assisting agencies were St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter Fire Department, Kasota Fire Department, Allina and Ridgeview.