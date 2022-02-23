Deep in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan, Cleveland resident Jack Zimmerman was serving on the front lines with the 101st Airborne Division when he stepped on an IED (Improvised Explosion Device) that cost him both of his legs and gravely injured his arms.
Since leaving the army, Zimmerman has found purpose as a motivational speaker, husband, father of two. But Zimmerman said he wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for a surgeon who urged him to stay conscious for just five more minutes.
Zimmerman opened up about his harrowing encounter with the IED and his subsequent recovery at the Le Center Library Feb. 15, while signing copies of his new book “Five Minutes: 300 Seconds That Changed My Life.” The memoir is Zimmerman’s first book, published in November of last year, and details how he rebuilt his life after teetering on the brink of death.
Local readers hungry to learn more had the opportunity to talk with Zimmerman in an informal Q&A at the library after the signing.
Battle of a lifetime
Zimmerman had joined the United States Army in 2009 and was first deployed to Afghanistan in 2010, where he spent nine months mired in heavy combat before his injury. The Kandahar Province is home to Afghanistan’s second largest city, Kandahar, and was the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
It was a deadly year for the 101st Airborne; over 130 soldiers were killed by June 2011, the highest number of deaths the division had suffered in a single deployment since the Vietnam War. In his own platoon of around 30-plus soldiers, Zimmerman said 26 received Purple Hearts.
Zimmerman was serving on foot patrol when his platoon was caught in an ambush. One unfortunate step set off an explosion that sent him hurtling 20 feet through the air before landing on his neck.
Lying on the battlefield, Zimmerman said he felt that he was about to die. The fondest memories of his life with the people that he loved flashed before his eyes. As Zimmerman told his fellow soldiers to tell his friends and family back home that he loved them, they assured him that he was going to make it.
“I remember my buddy Daniel saying ‘Hey, we’re going to get a house together,’ and I said, ‘I know we’re getting a house when we get back,’” Zimmerman recalled. “And he’s like ‘You’re bringing the couch still, right?’ Like we were trying to find stuff to stay conscious and just trying to talk, that’s all you’re thinking about.”
Zimmerman was brought off the field into a medical helicopter in the midst of the ambush. His right leg had been ripped on the battlefield while the wound in his left leg was packed with dirt. He recalled hearing a doctor calling for the flight medic to put two tourniquets on each limb. But there wasn’t time as the chopper was taking on bullet rounds from enemy fire.
When the helicopter landed away from the battlefield, the medics picked Zimmerman up and slid him into the back of a truck. He said he’ll never forget what the surgeon on board said to him.
“He said ‘If you stay awake for five more minutes, I promise you your life,’” recalled Zimmerman.
Zimmerman held onto that promise, fighting to stay conscious as he was brought to the hospital operating room.
“All of a sudden the guy puts a mask on me and says ‘Hey man, your five minutes is up. We’re going to put you out now.’ He had a tube in his hands and they were going to put me in a coma and on a ventilator and everything,” said Zimmerman.
The next time he woke up, Zimmerman was attached to a ventilator in a hospital, as he watched a nurse go out the door. He drifted back into a coma and woke up to see that he was no longer connected to the ventilator and his whole family was around him.
“I remember closing my eyes really fast and thinking, ‘What is everybody doing in Afghanistan?’ It had been almost a week now,” said Zimmerman.
Road to recovery
Zimmerman was dating his wife and high school sweetheart Megan at the time. She immediately knew something was wrong when Zimmerman’s mom was calling her at 6:45 a.m. on a Tuesday. While the family knew Zimmerman was severely injured, they only had limited information before seeing him in-person.
“We were just told he had been injured but didn’t know the extent of the injuries. You would call an 800 number every 6-8 hours and they would update you with whatever notes were in the system from whatever doctor he had passed through,” said Megan. “It was a middleman relaying information through a database. It was all over the place. We didn’t know what limbs he had and didn’t have.”
Zimmerman spent two years in recovery, one and a half of those years at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. He underwent 20 surgeries during his recovery and had both legs amputated above the knee. Though he lost three fingers on his right hand including his thumb, his right arm was saved by a surgeon from the Pennsylvania Hand Institute.
The explosion left Zimmerman’s hands with reduced sensitivity. The army veteran said he has to be very conscious of hot and cold temperatures since they don’t register as painful as they once did. One time, Zimmerman said he cut the end of his finger off in an accident.
His legs still have feeling, though too much feeling at times. Zimmerman said he still feels phantom pains in his right leg. He also has to be wary of pinching a nerve that used to run from his knee to his toe that’s now coiled into a ball on the inside of his leg.
As a double-amputee, Zimmerman now lives day-to-day in a wheelchair. But Zimmerman has adapted so well to life without legs that he rarely misses them.
“It sounds messed up, but there’s not too many times in my life where I thought, ‘I wish I had legs. This would be so much easier.’ I’m still able to do most of what I want to do,” said Zimmerman. “It’s never fun not having legs, but honestly the worst thing is not having a thumb. I just try to hold stuff or do stuff and I never realized how important two hands are, but especially our thumbs.”
A second chance
Zimmerman’s saving grace through his recovery and beyond was keeping up a positive attitude. Instead of looking at his disability as a curse, Zimmerman considers it a blessing to have a second chance at life.
With the power of his story, Zimmerman has gone on to become a motivational speaker. He’s been an active member of the community, having served as Commander of the Cleveland American Legion Club and the head coach of the Cleveland Public Schools trap shooting team.
An avid fan of stock car racing, Zimmerman regularly attends races at the Arlington Raceway. He also loves to hunt and fish and said he carries the honor of being the first double-amputee to kill a mountain lion.
He lives the life he’s always wanted as the husband to his wife Megan and the father of two boys. The family also has a dog named Moose that’s trained to retrieve beers out of the fridge for Zimmerman.
“Part of why I try to live everyday as hard as I can and do something good every single day is that those guys risked their lives to save mine,” said Zimmerman. “Why would I want to go home and waste their sacrifice? Why should they risk their lives to save mine for me to come home and not live a great life, whatever that looks like?”
Ever since his recovery, the thought of writing a book was always in the back of his mind. But Zimmerman said he didn’t want to write it immediately since he was still processing what happened to him. He wrote extensive notes and turned to motivational speaking instead.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and people began avoiding large events, the gigs for motivational speakers started drying up. With extra time on his hands, Zimmerman decided that it was the best time to start writing his book.
As a first time writer, Zimmerman looked for someone to help get his thoughts on the page. He eventually found writer Terry Austin. While the two have never actually met (Austin lives down in Texas) the pair quickly found a shared kinship. Like Zimmerman, Austin began living in a wheelchair from a young age, having been diagnosed with polio as an infant.
“We shared a lot of the same struggles, a lot of the same challenges in life, and it was easier to confide in a person like that some of the struggles that we go through,” said Zimmerman. “We even butted heads a few times when I was like ‘That doesn’t make me sound very tough. I don’t want to put that in there,’ but he says ‘I know, but that’s reality,’ and it’s like ‘You’re right.’”
Zimmerman said he had tried writing the book several times on his own, but was never satisfied with any of his drafts. So he turned to Austin, calling the Texas-based writer almost every night to share every part of his life he could think of.
“It’s a really scary project, because you basically turn everything over to somebody to write your story,” said Zimmerman. “As soon as I got the first draft, I knew this was going to be awesome.”