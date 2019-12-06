Le Sueur County has prioritized what actions it will take to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) from contaminating the ecosystems of the county’s rivers and lakes.
Updated every 3-5 years, the Aquatic Invasive Species plan presented to the Le Sueur County Commissioners on Dec. 3 came with some significant changes to how the county will organize its efforts to halt the growth of invasive species, like the common carp and zebra mussels.
“In our old plan, we had under the description of each activity, there was education, outreach, inspections, management, decontamination, enforcement and things like that, but we didn’t really prioritize it,” said County Environmental Resources Specialist Holly Kalbus. “That’s what’s super different.”
The plan was updated with input from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to outline county prevention activities based on category, priority, when they will happen and who will be responsible for taking action. The priority for each county action is ranked as either high, moderate or low. The timeline for many of the actions which do not take place on an annual basis have yet to be determined.
One of the top strategies the county uses to prevent the spread of invasive species is raising awareness and educating the public. These education-based actions often take place annually and multiple times a year and include presenting and distributing information at events, taking out ads in newspapers, radio, television and online and holding AIS prevention classes in schools.
Also a high priority for the county is watercraft inspections. On Nov. 26, the county contracted WaterGuards to perform inspections at all 11 of Le Sueur’s lakes between May and September 2020 using state AIS funds.
The county states that “Watercraft inspections are one of the most effective methods in preventing and limiting the spread of AIS,” and “With high traffic of watercraft and people, it is imperative for Le Sueur County to continue to conduct watercraft inspections to prevent and limit the spread of AIS among Le Sueur County lakes, rivers, streams, etc. and bodies of water that are not located within the County.”
Another key element of the plan is assessments on the populations of AIS to evaluate how they are affecting water quality and how management plans would impact the county. The most recent of these assessments was delivered to the county on Nov. 26 and discussed the population of common carp in county lakes. The assessment found that there was a sizable overpopulation of common carp in the lakes, with some like West Jefferson, containing ten times more than the healthy level of common carp. Such a biomass of carp causes an increased turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water quality which can hurt vegetation, fish and common game.
The invasive species present in county lakes includes not just common carp, but also Eurasian watermilfoil, flowering rush, purple loosestrife and curly leaf pondweed. In addition, the Minnesota River is home to zebra mussels, grass carp, and silver carp.
However, this doesn’t capture the long list of invasive species in Minnesota and one of the concerns the county has is that invasive species from other areas of the state could be introduced to Le Sueur waters. To address this, will develop a new infestation plan in the case of a contamination. The plan includes setting aside funds and obtaining permits to remove or treat invasive species and diseases and creating a response group made up of DNR staff, local resource managers, local organization leaders, consultants, and other experts in the event of a new infestation.
Also high priorities without a set timeline are management efforts that may include mechanical treatment, chemical treatments, biocontrol, structures/barriers to prevent AIS movement, drawdowns, monitoring and recruitment mortalities.
Another possible effort, decontaminating watercraft through heated, pressurized water is a low priority for the county. Currently, there are no plans for the county to manage a decontamination site, but it could be pursued in the future depending on interest and funding.
With this updated outline to the plan, the county is anticipating that prevention efforts will be much easier to implement.
“I’m hoping this will make it a lot easier for us to go about doing our activities,” Kalbus said. “Before we had activities, but it didn’t tell us how to do it or who would do it. I kind of just looked at different plans and pieced it together, so hopefully this will be more effective.”