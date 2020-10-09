Four new wireless towers to improve high speed internet are under construction in Le Sueur County, but one that was intended to serve Kasota will have to wait.
On Tuesday Oct. 6, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners spent $550,000 to establish wireless towers in Cleveland, Cordova, Montgomery and Waterville with federal money from the CARES Act. A proposal to set up a fifth tower to bring high speed internet to Kasota and the St. Peter area was tabled by the county to see if Nicollet County would have interest in partially funding the project; Kasota is in Le Sueur County, while St. Peter is in Nicollet County.
The first four wireless towers all passed with unanimous approval by the board of commissioners, but several commissioners balked at a final proposal to set up a wireless tower in St. Peter to provide coverage to the city and the city of Kasota. Unlike the other towers, this would require Netwave to lay some connecting fiber, bringing up the cost to $225,000. The price, plus the fact that the tower was located in Nicollet County, led commissioners to oppose setting up the tower without a secondary funding source from Nicollet County or another partner.
“The tower isn’t even in our county; it’s in Nicollet County,” said Commissioner John King. “Though I appreciate the time sensitive nature of this, I personally wouldn’t want to move forward with this proposal without knowing that we have partners to help.”
“It’s a lot of money to supply service to part of somebody else’s county,” added Commissioner James O’Keefe.
Herman, however, recommended that the county approve the project. He said that it was common for towers on county borders to service multiple counties. Le Sueur County has benefitted from other county projects without paying into them, noted Droher-Kline. Scott County is currently setting up towers in Union Hill in New Prague which will provide service to areas of Le Sueur County, but the county did not share in the costs.
“My recommendation would be to move forward, so we can get moving on stuff,” said Herman. “If Barb can set up a conversation with Nicollet County it’s not a big ask to split the tower expense there … Timing is so tight I would hate to delay two weeks.”
Board Chair Steve Rohlfing ultimately chose to table the proposal until the next commissioners meeting in two weeks. In that time, the county plans to reach out to Nicollet County to see if the entities can come to a cost-sharing agreement.
New towers
The new slate of wireless towers in Le Sueur County are arriving at a fast pace since the county may only use CARES dollars until Dec. 1. After the deadline, all the remaining funds of the $3.9 million available to the county will be sent back to the federal government.
The projects the county approves must also be completed by the end of the year to be eligible for CARES funding. With these limitations in mind, Le Sueur County has focused much of its broadband expansion plans on upgrading existing wireless infrastructure to deliver higher speeds to surrounding areas.
Le Sueur County contracted Netwave Communications to set up these wireless towers. The firm was also contracted to set up towers in Derrynane Township, Tyrone Township and Le Center in prior projects.
The Cleveland tower comes at a cost of $116,000 to the county and will provide 100 mb speeds to the city and surrounding under-served areas within approximately five miles. A $121,000 tower will be built to the north of the city of Cordova with most of the township in range.
A third tower at $159,000 will be built to the south of Montgomery, with coverage encompassing the city and much of the township. The county is also looking to provide high speed internet in the Montgomery area by applying for a Border to Border Grant from the state of Minnesota with MetroNet. While there would be overlap if approved, Barbara Droher-Kline, who heads the county’s broadband efforts, said that it was worthwhile, because the tower could be installed faster and could reach areas that a fiber network may not.
“You can be one mile from where the fiber ends and not get anything,” said Droher-Kline. “So I think we need the both and right now, just because of the limits running and the costs of running out fiber. You hate to live a mile away not having anything.”
Adding the tower also would not interfere with the county’s eligibility to receive a state grant, said Droher-Kline. What could set the county back is the fact that it was approved for a Border to Border grant with Bevcomm earlier this year. Droher-Kline said that since the state likes to spread grant dollars around to promote equity, that would be a bigger obstacle.
The final tower approved by the county is located just north of the city of Waterville. The $159,000 tower would include the city and surrounding areas in its coverage, including the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District.
The costs of these towers to the county vary primarily due to pass-through costs, said Steve Herman with Netwave Broadband, which have a greater impact since the county is working on a limited timeframe.
“These are pass-through installation costs for what it actually takes to do it and the cost reduction is pretty considerable in Cleveland vs. [Cordova],” said Herman. “We’re seeing some inflated construction costs from our vendor just due to timing to get everything set up in the timelines we have.”