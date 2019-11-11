“You are the ones who allow us to walk hand-in-hand with our loved ones, to enjoy life and live the best life possible in freedom and liberty,” said US Congressman Jim Hagedorn to the veterans at the Cleveland Veteran’s Day Program, held in the school Auditorium Monday morning.
Hagedorn, honorary speaker at the program, went on to say that, while things don’t always run smoothly at our Nation’s capital, Veterans services tend to be an area that gets bi-partisan support.
“You can’t come here and talk a little bit about what’s going on in Washington, but I think the bright spot…the VA Committee, the Armed Services Committee…those are the committees we have coming together and doing the right thing. It hasn’t always been perfect, but we have to keep moving in the right direction.”
He mentioned three areas of special interest to veterans that he will continue to support.
At the top of the list was quality medical services with choices to get the best care possible, especially in the areas of mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“That is something we will continue to push forward.”
Rebuilding military was another area that is important, he said.
“To have military people to fight, to deter aggression and protect American values all around the world.”
Finally, through the Library of Congress, he wants to ensure veterans’ stories are collected and maintained for future generations.
“I know each and every one of you who served as a story. And each and every one of you has people around you, friends, relatives and total strangers who would like to hear your story, like to hear more about you, what you went through, what you believe, the whole nine yards.”
Hagedorn said he can’t come to Cleveland without talking about combat-wounded Afghanistan War veteran and Cleveland American Legion Commander Jack Zimmerman.
“You are certainly an outstanding example for our community, for everyone. We thank you for all you did four our county and for all you continue to do for our country. We are so proud to be part of your success, and we appreciate you being part of our community and being such a leader.”
Also during the program, Principal Scott Lusk introduced the program. Junior class president Macey Ziebarth presented the welcoming address. Senior class president Lexi Hollerich led the Pledge of Allegiance and read President Donald Trump’s Veteran’s Day proclamation. Student Council Vice President Rachel Gentzel gave the closing remarks.
Elementary students Kenzie Kortuem (second grade), Ethan Hoehn (fourth grade) and Dylan Thompson (fifth grade) read their selected essays on what Veterans Day means to them.
“Veterans are why I salute the flag and sing the National Anthem,” said Kortuem, whose great grandfather Ken Haefner was a World War II vet.
“We wouldn’t have a country without them,” said Hoehn, whose uncle was a veteran. “All five branches are super important and all five braches take very brave people.”
“A soldier gets to go home, but others will not be so lucky. This is what it means to be a veteran,” Thompson said. “A veteran’s glory is not appreciated by the majority of the American people because they do not understand all the heartache and pain that comes with the job…These men and women who helped shape the face of this country through their honor, legacy and patriotism are those we call veterans.”
Members of the Cleveland American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion posted the colors. Firing a three-round salute, with directions by Andy Queen, were veterans Steve Biehn, Terry Schmidt and Jim Struck.
The Cleveland Jazz 1 Band, directed by Erik Hermanson, provided music for the event, including the Star Spangle Banner and Armed Forces on Parade (Anchors Aweigh, The Caisson Song, The Marines' Hymn and The U.S. Air Force Song). Sophomore Morgan Mueller played the traditional taps.