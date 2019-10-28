On Thursday, Oct. 24, students from New Country School in Henderson were given the opportunity to learn about solar energy — inside a community solar garden.
US Solar, a solar developer and owner-operator, based in Minnesota, hosted about 40 students in grades 3-6 at their 10-acre solar garden, located 10 miles south of Cologne. Solar gardens like this provide savings to local Xcel Energy customers, including schools and municipalities, businesses, and residents.
On the tour, students had the chance to observe solar panels and related equipment up close, including the tracking system that rotates the panels to follow the sun throughout the day and the inverters that convert the energy from the sun to a form of energy that can be used on the power grid. Attendees also got to see the pollinator-friendly habitat that blankets the ground of US Solar's Solar Gardens. Pollinator-friendly habitat provides habitat and food for bees, butterflies, songbirds, and game birds, while decreasing runoff and improving soil quality.
While on site, the students also helped assemble bee houses that provide habitat for solitary bees, a type of bee that is impacted by pollution and habitat fragmentation in Minnesota. The newly completed bee houses will be placed on US Solar’s local Solar Gardens. An art station, prize wheel, and fun facts station ensured that everyone left the Solar Garden with more solar knowledge than they came with.