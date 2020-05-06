At a time of the year when seniors would be surprising their dates with prom-posals and ordering their caps and gowns, the COVID-19 pandemic has made those large gatherings unsafe to attend. With schools being shut down for the remaining school year, local districts, including Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland Public Schools are rethinking how to honor their seniors.
Tri-City United
The Tri-City United School Board approved a May graduation with the possibility of delaying the ceremony into July. The Titans graduation ceremony is scheduled to proceed like a traditional ceremony on May 29 in the Tri-City United High School gym. If in an in-person ceremony is not possible, graduation will be delayed until July 31 to allow for a traditional ceremony, along with any needed changes for health and safety. Principal Alan Fitterer stated that the school would have a backup plan in place around July if a traditional graduation still wasn’t doable.
“We understand that July 31 will not work for each and every one of our graduating Titans, and please know, we are truly sorry about that,” TCU Principal Alan Fitterer wrote to parents. “That late July date was selected for the reasons (related to the virus) and with our goal to have a memorial Titan Graduation Ceremony before some of our graduates leave for college gyms and fields to start fall sports practices and/or head off to campuses to start their fall semesters in late August.”
Tri-City United is looking to hold this year’s prom in the summer. The district has booked the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19. The Grand March is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the 18th in the high school gym. Students would leave for dinner, Science Museum activities and exhibits and the dance at 5 p.m. The Museum will close at 9 p.m., and that's when the dance would begin.
A post-prom party would be held at The Dakotah Sport and Fitness Center in Prior Lake after the dance. Students would head to the Dakotah following the dance at 11 p.m. and arrive back at school at 4:30 a.m. on July 19. Students choosing not to attend the dance would still be able to attend the post-prom party.
Prom was scheduled for the summer in the hopes that executive orders have been relaxed or lifted at that point. However, if the prom is still prohibited by state law, no prom will be held at all.
TCU is also honoring seniors wth the Titan Senior Honors and Awards Night at 7 p.m. May 20, hosted by the senior class officers Brandon Balma, Ari Krautkremer, Carolyn Mikel and Jordan Squires. The ceremony awarding students with thousands of dollars in scholarship funding will be live-streamed from the TCU Performing Arts Center. While the auditorium will be mostly empty as the school will be adhering to social distancing guidelines, students and parents will be able to watch from home.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The Le Sueur-Henderson School District is also still holding out hope that a May graduation ceremony will be possible. On May 4, the School Board approved a resolution scheduling graduation for May 24, as long as an in-person ceremony is possible. If it’s still determined that a ceremony would be unsafe, the graduation date would be moved to July 18. If an in-person ceremony still isn’t possible in July, the district would hold a virtual ceremony as a last resort.
Graduation plans haven’t been finalized, but one thing is for certain: it won’t look like a normal graduation.
“We are trying to make a variety of top ways we would do it,” said Superintendent Marlene Johnson. “It might be a drive-thru, where they get out of their car, come up to get a diploma and take a picture. There might be a parade afterward. There may be another different avenue, a plan B or plan C or plan D, but right now, we’re patiently waiting on the [Education] Commissioner to tell us what we can do.”
The Le Sueur-Henderson School District has been in regular contact with Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker. Johnson stated that school districts were encouraged to develop ideas for graduation, but that they will need to wait for health guidelines from the state.
Administrators have pushed for an in-person graduation upon receiving input from the graduation committee, senior students and parents who preferred it to a virtual ceremony. The district has also looked at additional ways to celebrate seniors though no announcements regarding prom were made at the School Board meeting.
“We’re trying to think of ways that support the guidance we’re being given and support our liability for social distancing,” said Johnson. “We’re constantly brainstorming on our end to make [seniors] feel recognized for their hard work.”
Cleveland
Cleveland Public Schools is rethinking its plans for prom and graduation ceremonies. While initially hoping to have these events during the school year, Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips and Principal Scott Lusk announced to parents on Facebook that the district has tentative plans to set dates set for these events by July 31.
The district was forced to change its plans for a prom and graduation with social distancing in mind after administrators presented their ideas to the Le Sueur County Health Department. The county recommended against holding the events at this time, concerned that it would be a safety risk, but the district hopes that, by the end of July, the in-person graduation and prom requested by seniors and parents would still be possible.
“We will all get through this together,” said Phillips and Lusk. “This pandemic is giving you lifelong skills that include but are not limited to; perseverance, grit, determination, compassion, adapting, and many others … that you don't even realize yet.”