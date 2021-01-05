The effort to revive the historic Le Sueur Theater was halted to a slow grind over the course of 2020. Piles of rain-soaked debris, rubble and theater memorabilia waiting to be preserved turned even a simple walk through the abandoned halls into an expedition. Droplets leaking from the roof for more than 12 years stripped away paint from the walls, molded over film reels and weakened the wood flooring, making some areas unsafe to cross.
But the newest Le Sueur Theater owner, Katherine Elke, is determined to restore the aging 130 year-old venue to even better than its old self. She envisions the theater as not just a place for cinema, but as a place for live music, theatrical performances, comedy shows and all kinds of entertainment.
The work has been less than glamorous. Elke has spent the last year, with plenty of help, hauling out more than 24 tons (58,000 pounds) of debris from inside the interior. So much rubbish filled the building that some areas of the theater were completely blocked off when Elke purchased the building back in 2016.
“We had to get an engineer report before we could do the roof,” she said. “And in order to get the engineer in and get him up on the bottom-set roof, he had to go up on scaffolding on a tall ladder, and to be able to do that, we had to clean out the building, so that was all part of the process.”
Much of the debris is now cleared, allowing Elke to tackle one of the biggest hurdles of the restoration — the leaking roof. In the last two weeks of December, Nieman Roofing Company, of New Prague, tore off the old roof and finished installing a new structure. The crew replaced the theater’s rubber membrane and inserted foam insulation and replacement decking to make the building watertight.
“It was bad,” said Tom Nieman, owner of Nieman Roofing Company, speaking about the Le Sueur Theater’s old roof. “We’ve been looking at this building on and off for about 10 years. We’ve been trying to maintain it even before [Elke] bought it. On and off, we’d been doing repairs to keep it watertight, but it was a losing battle compared to the condition of the roof.”
The problem with the old roof, said Nieman, were the two aging layers, a rubber roof on top and a tar roof below. When the rubber membrane ripped at the seams, water sat on the tar roof and deteriorated the structure over time. The leaks were so severe that previous owners placed tubs and bins strategically throughout the theater to catch the rainwater.
There’s still work to be done on the roof. To avoid the winter weather, Nieman Roofing is returning in the spring to replace the marquee roof, the rear jut out roof and add metal trim. But the theater is sealed from the elements this winter, allowing Elke to put her focus on other features of the theater in need of repair.
“Now we can start to remedy the problems of the past by starting over,” said Elke. “Like the dirt floor in the basement that should all be cemented. There’s tuckpointing that needs to be done. The bathroom paint needs to be redesigned, and we can start fresh with a fresh palette.”
Elke’s vision is for the history of the Le Sueur Theater to be preserved while updating the facilities for a modern audience. From the past, Elke is looking to restore the terrazzo flooring and floral mural in the theater lobby and display many of the theater’s historic assets including movie posters, old tickets, film reels, books and old advertisements. At the same time, Elke is looking to make changes like installing comfier seating in the auditorium, expanding the women’s bathroom and converting the viewing room into a balcony.
The work needed to revive the theater is extensive and Elke has pulled together an extensive team to plan out the repairs. Crews from Nieman Roofing, Clear Cut Carpentry, Ryan Electric & Plumbing, Widmer Masonry and the city of Le Sueur have all been involved in the project.
The most immediate work being looked at for spring 2021 is the theater’s marquee. Currently hanging above the edge of the curb, the marquee has been the unfortunate victim of trucks and semis passing through. The impacts and neglect from prior owners have left the marquee with cracked plexiglass, broken lights and chipping paint.
Repairs will focus not just on restoring the marquee, but making it safer. Elke’s plan is take the marquee down to add structure supports to the underside. The marquee would be taken apart to replace dysfunctional parts while preserving existing materials.
“This has been long awaited for this community,” said Elke. “It’s been a really sad situation over the years for people to lose that building, because that’s where people went for their social time. But then during the pandemic, we’re all in a crisis, which is a downer every single day. I think doing this now is helping raise people’s spirits.”