Visitors enjoyed athletics, massages, health screenings and more services for the eldest of the Le Sueur community at the ninth annual Senior Expo.
Members of the community gathered at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School commons during the morning of Oct. 17. The venue was filled by many local businesses showcasing crafts, assisted living, mobility devices, health services and more.
“We’ve got a few new vendors which is always kind of nice,” said Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Boyland. “We got Better Business Bureau here, we’ve got Metro Medical and they’ve brought in some wheelchairs. So we always welcome new vendors and to me there’s a lot more visiting that goes on among the vendors, they just kind of learn from each other and get information.”
The offerings of the Senior Expo haven’t changed much over the years, but that hasn’t dampened the enjoyment of guests.
“We always get nice compliments,” said Boyland. “We don’t have really have to do too much to it, everybody enjoys being here. [The reactions] have all been very good. Very, very good.”
There were a few new offerings this year. The Chamber of Commerce increased attendance this year with the help of the Le Sueur Bus Company who picked up residents of senior living facilities and dropped them off after the event.
The Senior Expo also featured some activities. At 9:30 a.m., visitors had the opportunity to participate in a fitness class demo held by SilverSneakers, a nationwide fitness program for Medicare beneficiaries age 65 and up. After getting some exercise in, guests could relax for a free chair massage from Ultimate Retreat Salon & Day Spa or they could take care of themselves with a free flu shot from Corner Drug and Mart.
One of the new vendors this year was Metro Medical, a Burnsville based company which provides people with wheelchairs and other mobility devices like lift chairs, walkers and reachers.
“It’s been pretty nice,” said Matt, a Metro Medical representative. “We’ve been meeting a few new people. I feel their sentiment. They hope they won’t have to deal with us anytime soon, but they’re glad to know we’re there.”
His colleague Jim, expanded that events like the Senior Expo were important for letting people know about the services available to them.
“It’s getting people out there, getting people to see their options. They’ll say ‘oh, I didn’t know I had this resource available.It’s nice to know that its there.’ That’s where it really helps the most is for the people who, they don’t get out so much, they don’t hear about places like us or don’t know about assisted living facilities and things like that.”
Other vendors that attended the Senior Expo include Cosgrove House, Minnesota Valley Action Council, Le Sueur County Public Health, Ridgeview Medical Center, Saint Peter Family Dental Center, Mayo Clinic, Visiting Angels Assisted Living Services, Oak Terrace Senior Living, Le Sueur-Henderson Community Education, Realite Cooperative Communities and Henderson Healing Hub.