With the cut of a ribbon, the city of Le Sueur announced the completion of a sidewalk project two years in the making.
Members of the Le Sueur City Council, as well as several city, county and school district officials gathered outside Park Elementary Nov. 19 for a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the resolution of the TAP sidewalk project.
“We were delighted to be able to provide for our students and for our community a safe way to school,” said Councilor Newell Krogmann, who cut the ribbon. “That’s really what this is: a safe route to school. It improves our community.”
The TAP sidewalk project was first discussed by the City Council in 2017 as part of a regional “Safe Routes to School” initiative to provide school children with paths to walk and bike to class. The 14 blocks of sidewalk that were removed and replaced were identified as being too narrow, in poor condition and/or out of compliance with regulations, like those of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project area included North Fourth Street from St. Anne’s School south toward North Fifth Street, ending at the intersection of South Fifth and Risedorph Street. The project also covered sections of South Fourth Street between the intersections of Davis Street and Ferry Street and the intersections of Bridge Street and Oak Street,.
While efforts to start the project began in 2017, it wasn't until 2019 that construction took place, following the addition of funds from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and the federal Surface Transportation Program. Grant dollars from these programs plus the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant. which made the project possible in the first place, totaled $857, 235.16, about 80% of the total project cost. The rest of the cost was split between Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur with the city paying $192,000 and the county paying $74,000 for five blocks of sidewalk replaced on county roads.
Construction eventually began the week of Sept. 16, 2019 and was completed Nov. 19. Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Marlene Johnson expressed joy with the improvements made to the sidewalks.
“I’m just really excited that the City Council worked hard to have kids have a safe route to school,” said Johnson. “Any time we can work together to work with each other is wonderful. Good city; good school. Good school; good city. This is just really key to me to have kids have a nice way to get to school. I hope it keeps growing and going.”