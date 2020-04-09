The expense of operating three school buildings has the Le Sueur-Henderson School District increasingly strapped for cash.
On Monday, April 6, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board voted to cut $123,700 in expenditures from the school budget for next year after being advised by Superintendent Marlene Johnson.
The cuts include a $35,000 reduction through switching student online learning to Educare online learning, a $30,000 cut to special transportation, which is no longer needed by the district, a 10% $24,000 cut in the technology budget, a $17,000 cut in curriculum writing, an $11,000 cut in a para position at Hilltop, $6,700 in supply reductions district-wide, cutting fall and spring speakers to save $8,500, and $7,000 removed from the budget for textbooks. A $10,000 cut to Art Overload was also made, though classes will still be held, just at a smaller size.
Offsetting some of the costs was $20,000 added to the budget to pay for a part-time assistant to the school nurse and part-time secretary at Park Elementary and $18,000 added for a special election.
The cuts were recommended to the School Board after the administration sent a survey out to teachers to determine what reductions the district could make. School principals and administrators then analyzed the costs and revenues of their buildings, weighed the pros and cons of each item.
In order to keep the budget sustainable, the administration aimed to cut $213,000 in expenditures, around 1.5-2 times the amount needed. However, Superintendent Johnson found that the district could only cut $163,700 from the budget without making significant cuts elsewhere. The district decided to hold off on recommending those cuts until the district learned more about the public’s willingness to pass a referendum.
“It was hard for us this year, as we look at the budget, because we’re getting to the point where we’re at the level where we’re not too fat on our expenses anymore,” said Johnson. “It’s really getting to the point where we need to make significant type things. For next year, we might have to look at our facilities, or we may have to look at 'Do we want to do operating levies and things like that?' But for a district our size, and a lot of our staff has kept bringing this up, can we afford to keep all the sites open that we have with a district of our size?”
School Board director Matt Hathaway, who sits on the board’s finance committee, noted that building expenses were rising, particularly in Park Elementary, due to aging facilities and utilities. However student enrollment, which makes up most of the district’s revenues, had not been rising alongside the costs. As a result, the district is finding itself with a shrinking budget.
“We’ve got a real estate footprint that is highly underutilized that we are paying to maintain and heat and cool and electricity and all these other things and we have busing costs for three sites and we don’t have the student population to justify that,” said Hathaway. “At some point, it’s either going to affect the classroom or the community needs to pay in order to support that.”
The impact of distance learning on the school district’s budget is also currently unknown at this point. Johnson was uncertain whether or not distance learning would increase or decrease operating costs.
The one recommended budget cut that the board did not approve was a proposed $40,000 reduction, which would have cut the hours of the district’s curriculum director. If the proposal was passed, the current director, Teri Burdof, would have become a part-time curriculum director and part-time elementary TOSA (teacher on special assignment) overseeing a fellow in the classroom. The rest of the work done by the curriculum director would be divided up among principals and administration.
Many members of the board viewed Burdof’s work as curriculum director as essential for moving education in the district forward and that dividing up the work could hurt the district in the long run.
“I feel that, long-term, our district is stronger when we have a stronger curriculum,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “Great strides have been made in terms of trying to get ourselves really where we want to be with our curriculum. It gives me pause, because I wonder if we’re shooting ourselves in the foot in the long-term in terms of being able to attract more students. A strong curriculum seems to me seems to translate into better test scores which would translate into more students and would translate hopefully into a stronger budget.”
School Board Treasurer Joe Roby pointed out that approving the cut this year would mean the board would have to axe the budget even more next year and the reductions would likely be significant.
“These numbers are squeezing water out of a stone,” said Roby. “They are small dollars with the exception of a couple of items here that show that there’s nothing of real significance here. If we don’t make the move to curriculum, what does that mean for what we need to do next year when we’re spending down our additional reserves? We have to make the moves we have to make in the short term, as painful or as unfortunate as they may be.”
The board was still uncomfortable with cutting the curriculum director position. School Board director Gretchen Rehm said that the curriculum director could still make a lot of ground in the next year. She advised the board to keep the position full-time for another year while preparing a bigger cut in the next year.
Vice Chair Kelsey Schwartz agreed and put forth a motion approving the $120,000 cut without cutting the curriculum director position. The board planned on having future work sessions to address the budget.
“I know making the motion is going to make the work next year much, much harder,” said Schwartz. “But maybe if we give this curriculum another year we can really prepare so if we do have to look to cut different places at least we had a year to prepare for that.”
The board also had the option of putting Business Manager Ky Battern in charge of payroll, rather than outsourcing to MVED. Doing so would have saved between $15,000-30,000 depending on if Battern was awarded a stipend for the added work. Ultimately, the board concluded that they were not prepared to put that extra workload on the business manager at this time.