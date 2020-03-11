The Cleveland School District has a more difficult time busing than most.
With Cleveland Public School taking in students from Madison Lake, Lake Valentine, South and West Lake Washington, Jefferson lakes, St. Peter, Kasota, Elysian and Le Center, transportation can be a hassle. On Monday, March 9, the Cleveland School Board sat down to talk about the future of transportation in the district and what, if any, investments the school should be making in increasing its transportation options.
One of the main complaints about transportation that Cleveland School Transportation Director Nick Klaseus has heard from parents outside the district is the lack of bus stops in their communities. Currently, the district utilizes cluster stops, places where students are dropped off to later be picked up by the bus, to minimize the amount of stops the bus has to make on its journey to school each day. The system allows the buses to service areas like Madison Lake, where 42 students are picked up across 9 locations.
While some parents have requested that the district add new stops to their route, Klaseus emphasized that such requests are less feasible than they appear, because navigating a bus through city streets is a challenge all on its own.
“New additions and developments are not designed for larger vehicles and buses,” said Klaseus. “The streets are narrow. Residents park their own vehicles and boats and campers and trailers and everything else on the streets. If there is a turnaround in a cul-de-sac, it’s a small circumference one, because we can’t swing it around without making a three-point turn. Snow is not plowed to the curb. It’s dangerous for backing up, there’s usually only one way in and out. The residents are also navigating the streets the same time the bus is.”
The result of these complications, said Klaseus, is that the bus can’t turn around off its route to make another stop, even if it’s just two blocks away. The length of the school trip is another confounding factor. Some busing locations are as far as 40 miles away from the district and extra time spent in those communities could significantly stretch the length of a bus trip. Klaseus added the school district isn’t required to provide any transportation outside of the district and does so by choice.
While parents shouldn’t expect any significant additions to the bus routes, Klaseus noted that routes have changed year-to-year if there is a shift in what neighborhoods the students are coming from.
“I see students riding buses in some areas are going to increase, while some routes are going to decrease and even diminish in some areas at some point,” said Klaseus.
Superintendent Brian Phillips added that the district is willing to meet with parents whose transportation requests have been denied.
“If this district has denied your transportation request, we’re willing to sit down with you and talk about it,” said Phillips. “If we can accommodate, we do, but we’re at a point where we started with our district and expanded by adding more buses and more drivers and we only want the kids on certain buses for certain amounts of time.”
Future investments
In addition to a discussion on bus routes, Klaseus brought recommendations to the School Board on ways to invest in the school’s transportation. One of the needs Klaseus identified was to replace one of the school’s buses in need of repair.
The bus, dating back to 2006, can hold up to 53 students and has 162,000 miles on it. The vehicle currently requires a number of improvements, including body work, rear door and rust repair, (which would be the second time it was repaired for that issue), battery box assembly, rubberized floor and plywood underlayment and stepwell repair and treads. Altogether, these repairs would cost an estimated $17,800.
Klaseus floated the option of purchasing a new bus for $35,400. The bus was built in 2014 and has 78,000 miles and can carry 59 passengers. The bus itself would cost $29,000, but Klaseus recommended attaching a 60-month full engine warranty of $6,400 if the bus was purchased.
The transportation director added that the school district should look into making a number of facility improvements to accommodate keeping the buses in-house in the future. This would include repairing the garage’s cement floors, which are cracked and sinking, creating space for offices and wash bay to clean the buses and prevent rust and weather damage, and hiring another staff member who could work as both a bus driver and a technician.
While the School Board didn’t take a vote, Phillips indicated that the district wouldn’t be making new investments.
“I think the long-term solution to our transportation isn’t to get more buses and more drivers, it’s to put up more homes in Cleveland drawing more families to this community,” said Phillips. “That’s how we’re going to get the district to grow versus reaching further and further out … At this point in time, I wouldn’t recommend we buy more buses and get more drivers, since we’re saturated at capacity at this point.”