Ruth Ann Nytes had arrived at a new fork in the road.
Nytes, known by many as Toody, had been there before — when she and her husband had reached retirement on their dairy farm and made the move to a smaller operation near Henderson; when she was feeling restless at home and decided to open up a new business in 2008; when she was feeling exhausted and overworked and decided to close the business in 2012; and when she realized she needed the darn thing to stay sane and reopened in 2014.
Nytes found herself considering the future of Toody’s Sweet Treats this summer, as a long winter and flooded roads made for a difficult spring season. First Choice Pharmacy, which shared the space at 417 Main St., was not for long, planning to close up the Henderson location. And Nytes, meanwhile, was working more hours than ever, having cut staff time to deal with the reduced visitors of the season.
“I’m not sure (why I was thinking of closing),” Nytes said. “I think I was getting tired again.”
But by the time First Choice Pharmacy officially closed Friday, Nytes was feeling reinvigorated. With the help of a friend, she had come up with new ideas for how to use the large space Toody’s occupies, which is only getting bigger with the back wall and office area opening up due to the pharmacy’s departure.
As tiring as the job gets sometimes, Nytes just couldn’t picture life without the business.
“Every time I thought about stopping, I thought, ‘What am I going to do if I don’t have this? Sit in a rocking chair and watch TV?’,” Nytes said. “If I do this at home, I’ll be 500 pounds — this way, I can give it to other people. I love people; I need people. Some people can’t handle all the personalities, but I certainly can.”
Community fixture
Though she wasn’t born and raised in the city, like many of Henderson’s residents, Nytes and her business have been welcomed wholeheartedly, and they now represent an important commodity on Main Street.
She moved to the area about 15 years ago with her husband, Jim. They have five adult children: Jerry, Annie, Tim, Tom and Dan. Opening some kind of small business was always a dream for Nytes, but one she never expected to come true. It was her son, Tim, who, perhaps unknowingly, inspired Toody’s Sweet Treats.
“I found out the owner of this place was selling. I came a couple times to see the flow, and I just went home and thought, ‘Gosh, I should buy it,’” Nytes explained. “My son, Tim, said ‘Go ahead and buy it and quit bugging us.’ So just to show him, I went and bought it.”
Nytes takes great pride in her business. On a given week, one can find her at Sweet Treats, all seven days, often for 10- or 12-hour shifts. The foundation of the shop is her candy- and sweets-making, including fudge, caramels, donuts and a plethora of other items. She also offers sandwiches, hot dogs, pizza and a daily special — generally posted on the Sweet Treats Facebook page to let customers know.
During her first run, from 2008-2012, Nytes said she was “winging it.” She ended up over-working herself, causing her to step away and let the business go. When she came back in 2014, she had a new way of doing things, though she’s still learning as she goes.
“It’s more of a hobby than a business for me,” she said. “I probably over-extend the hobby sometimes, and I miss out on things, so I’m trying to better balance that now.”
She added, “This time, when I know I’m tired, I sit back. People probably think ‘Why isn’t she open?’; I’m taking a break.”
The opportunity to rejig and give the shop some new flavor excites Nytes. She plans to knock out the back wall that the pharmacy’s over-the-counter drugs previously occupied and use the added space from the previous office area. She hopes to add more seating and provide better space for some of her products.
“I’m going to extend the candy idea, using the now available back wall. I’m going to extend the baked goods in a better showcase area. I want to put round tables down here with different chairs,” she said.
So although times are sometimes tough, Toody isn’t going anywhere — at least not while she’s still feeling good. When she reaches that fork in the road, she always looks to the same place for answers.
“I go with my gut instinct,” she said. “When my gut tells me it’s time to do it, I’ll listen to it. I always have.”