Le Center preschoolers are having fun while learning their numbers with the help of a generous donation from the Le Center Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter.
The veteran-serving nonprofit paid in full for the purchase of a $1,500 overhead ladder for the Little Titans preschool program. The wooden structure is perfect for little bodies to climb and hang off the bars up top.
“We use it for our SMART curriculum, which is teaching kids academics through motor activities.” said TCU Early Childhood coordinator Natalie Eckstein. “If they have the muscle control to go all the way across they can. Otherwise, hanging there and counting to ten is just as important for building those upper muscles.”
With these exercises, the children are developing stronger bodies and sharper minds. Important early life skills like counting are taught through the act of playing rather than in a classroom.
“It’s learning through play,” said Eckstein. “They’re learning, but they don’t even really realize it. It’s just fun for them.”
Tri-City United Montgomery already incorporated an overhead ladder into their preschool program and with plenty of open space at the Le Center building, it made perfect sense to give local tots a try. Community Education Director Layne Wilbright reached out to Collin Scott, a Montgomery Special Education Teacher and a member of the VFW to ask if the veterans organization was willing to help.
“[Wilbright] came in and gave a great presentation and they decided right away that yes, this is something we want to support in our community,” said Scott. “This is why we’re here. We’re a services organization for veterans and our community and that includes children.
“It wasn’t a question of if they were going to help fund it, it was a question of how much,” Scott added. “So they said, we’ll fund the whole thing.”
With the dollars in hand, it was just a matter of assembling the overhead ladder. Niemeyer Construction was hired to build the play area and constructed it on site two weeks ago. Since then it has been a massive hit with the kids.
“They’re enjoying it, they really are,” said Eckstein. “They have been using it every day since.”
Scott added that the VFW is always interested in assisting projects that could help the community.
“We are willing to partner with the community and the school for projects that are going to benefit the community, especially kids,” said Scott. “We would like to let it be known, if you have a project in mind, come to a VFW meeting and talk to a member and we’ll see what we can do.”