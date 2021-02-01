As Minnesota’s senior population continues to grow, one local state legislator is introducing a bill to bring his city’s model for streamlining access to services for older adults to the state level.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, who represents much of Le Sueur County in District 20B, is planning to introduce a bill that would build on the work of the Governor’s Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota, multi-agency, multi-disciplinary committee focused on ensuring the state meets the needs of its senior population. After creating the council in 2019, Gov. Tim Walz tasked it with putting together a draft action plan and legislative recommendations by Aug. 15, 2020, with a final version due by the end of 2021.
Walz noted in his executive order that significant growing pains have come as the senior population has grown.
“We want to keep this conversation going,” Lippert said. “The group appointed by the governor has been very very helpful and we don’t want it to go away.”
Across Minnesota, seniors are facing challenges related to financial security, transportation, employment, health care, housing and more. All of those challenges have been exacerbated by a global pandemic that has brutally preyed on seniors, with eight in 10 U.S. COVID deaths coming among those over 65.
As AARP Minnesota Board Member Anthony Taylor noted, the vast majority of Minnesota seniors are determined to live independently in their homes and communities. However, the devastating impact of the pandemic from both a financial and public health perspective has made that task extremely challenging for many.
A wide variety of services and programs are available to help seniors maintain that coveted independent lifestyle. However, Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha, who serves on the Age-Friendly Northfield committee, said that the network of services is often difficult and confusing to navigate, particularly those uncomfortable or unfamiliar with technology.
“Sometimes, seniors do a lot of searching for the information they need,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state government has made things all the more complicated by offering services across a wide variety of departments. No fewer than nine state agencies were asked by Walz to appoint an “Age-Friendly lead” to the commission: the Board on Aging, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Department of Health, the Housing Finance Agency, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Metropolitan Council.
Given that so many of the challenges seniors face are intertwined, Lippert says it makes sense to offer more of that assistance under one roof. Under his plan, the new government agency could interact with all of those government agencies to provide a “one stop shop” for seniors.
Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, said that in particular, a reconception of what “retirement” means for seniors is much needed. As a financial advisor, Albright said that the concept of retirement has often been used as a way to encourage seniors to leave the workforce.
Taylor said that for many Minnesota seniors, leaving the workforce is not financially feasible. However, staying in the workforce is often difficult due to a variety of factors, including broad-based ageism that is sometimes internalized by seniors themselves.
“What we really see is that ageism is real,” he said. “Your value to the community at that point may be the highest — but what we have to do is remove a culture that says, ‘that isn’t true.’”
Northfield: leading by example
Regionally, activists in Northfield established the grassroots organization Age-Friendly Northfield with an eye toward making their hometown more senior friendly. Since 2016, Age Friendly Northfield has been a member of the Age-Friendly States and Communities Program.
A joint initiative of the World Health Organization and American Association of Retired Persons, Age Friendly States and Communities was launched in 2006 to help cities prepare for rapidly growing demands for senior services.
To help them become more age friendly, communities enrolled in the Age Friendly States and Communities program go through a five-year process of identifying the needs of local seniors and potential avenues to meet those needs.
As part of that process, Age Friendly Northfield conducted a comprehensive community needs survey. More than 460 Northfield residents over 50 responded to that 16-page survey, with the results released in a 56-page report in the fall of 2017.
The survey mostly painted the city in a positive light, with 98% of residents rating Northfield a “good” or “excellent” community in which to age. However, several areas were identified for improvement, including home repair services, affordable home health care and job training opportunities.
With those issues identified, Age-Friendly Northfield put together an action plan. Released in 2019, the 72-page plan identifies actionable steps that the city can take over the coming three years (2020-22) to improve quality of life for seniors.
For example, a lack of community information was identified a lack of community information as a major information in Northfield. To address that, the report laid out plans to create a “centrally located, easily accessed and comprehensive” website with information on crucial senior services of all types in 2020.
However, order to make community information truly accessible, the report’s authors recognized that they would need to accommodate seniors who lacked internet access. So plans were laid out to establish an information delivery service for homebound adults in 2021.
When signing his 2019 executive order, Walz committed to putting Minnesota on a path to eventually joining the Age Friendly States and Communities Program and taking a comprehensive approach similar to Northfield’s.
Patty Ciernia, community outreach coordinator for Age-Friendly Northfield, was on hand when the governor signed his order, and has since met with staff from the state group to discuss their goals.
Ciernia said that she’s been excited to see the Governor’s Council lay the groundwork for making Minnesota more age friendly. However, she cautioned that the state should not underestimate the scale of changes needed to make Minnesota more age-friendly.
“Major policy changes are needed in a variety of fields,” she said. “But we’re glad that they are looking at this — it’s what Minnesota seniors need.”