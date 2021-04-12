It’s been a long year for small business. The COVID-19 pandemic has dug into the coffers of owners across a wide variety of industries. But in Le Center, those who have persevered through the pandemic are optimistic about the future.
One thing that’s helped keep businesses afloat is financial support, not just from the federal or state government, but local as well. In April of last year, the Le Center Economic Development Authority debuted a disaster relief loan program for small businesses that suffered losses during the pandemic.
Since then, the loan program has distributed $191,063 to 20 businesses, with most receiving the maximum dollar amount of $10,000. The program was financed through the EDA’s fund balance of $550,000 and those loans are to be paid back to the city over five years.
The loan was welcomed by Le Center Floral owner Jenniffer Smisek, who was able to keep her business running after the pandemic diminished demand for flowers.
“Our craziest business that we do is during the spring months, so it really impacted us during those first several months. Usually, we have prom, dance recitals, and then you take away funerals and weddings and it had a major impact on us right away in the beginning,” said Smisek.
The situation was made worse by the fact that Le Center Floral couldn’t keep its doors open in those early months.
“It was really a struggle,” she added. “We couldn’t be open. We had to do curbside pickup and the delivery so you take away that walk-in business.”
It was a similar story for local mechanic shop Beer Oil & Tire. Owner Brandon Beer said that customers dwindled in the early months of the pandemic, due to a fear of the virus.
“Before I had a customer every few minutes; then I had a customer every few hours,” said Beer. “I think people were scared.”
Le Center Diner Gracie’s With a Cup of Joe was also hit by hard times. Like many restaurants, Gracie’s was forced to close down their indoor dining service, which was a major loss for the business.
“In-house dining is one of the main attractions here and with no in-house dining, it became tough to make ends meet. A place like this needs its inside business,” said owner Chad Blaschko.
But things are starting to turn around for local businesses. Smisek said that the $10,000 loan from the city was able to keep her business afloat, even as sales remain lower than in a normal year.
“We still see the impacts of what’s going on. Nothing is the same,” said Smisek. “We’re still meeting with brides and things are restricted and their wedding planning has changed tremendously and funerals have been a lot smaller. Any bit of funding that we could get helped with really has been wonderful.”
Beer said that the loan helped Beer Oil & Tire make it through a few months of low sales to a place where sales are a lot more steady.
“My business didn’t get hurt as much as a lot of others," said Beer. “As soon as the farmers got back in the field in spring and the grass started to grow, things were back to normal. [The loan] helped because I was able to pay my employees the same amount of money even when there was nothing for them to do.”
Due to diner’s income, Gracie’s didn’t qualify for the full amount, receiving $2,500 in loans. Due to the sum, the loan didn't have as much of an impact on his business as others, said Blaschko, but it did help him make it through several hard months.
“It helped me keep up on my bills, but just like anything a loan’s a loan. It has to be paid back,” said Blaschko.”
As more people get vaccinated, Blaschko said he’s seen a sharp uptick in business. The owner believes the recent rise in dining is a sign of positive things to come.
“I think we are through this,” he said. “I think it's time to make money again.”