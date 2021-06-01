A man from Henderson was killed in a single vehicle crash May 31, just outside the town.
Francis James Pivec, 75, was reportedly killed when his Buick LeSabre, traveling westbound on Hwy. 19, east of the Nature Center Lane, went off the road on the northbound side and down into a ravine not visible from the road. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Pivec was unbelted at the time of the crash.
The Henderson Police Department sent out a missing person alert to the Henderson community, before the vehicle and Pivec were found. In a follow up post, the department said. "We want to thank all of those who helped look for him and our prayers are with his family and friends."