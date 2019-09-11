At the Sept. 9 Le Sueur City Council meeting, city staff announced that Le Sueur would be performing a speed study on Hwy. 112 outside Coventry Road this week.
The decision to hold a speed study came about in response to concerns from residents on Coventry Road. At a July 22 public hearing, many homeowners in the Coventry neighborhood spoke out against a proposal to open the road to access from Elmwood Avenue. Residents cited the danger of high speed traffic heading from Elmwood into Le Sueur as a reason to not open the road.
"We’ve heard a lot about travel speeds so we’re going to validate some of those assumptions with a true speed study," said Le Sueur City Engineer Cory Bienfang.
The study is set to monitor traffic speeds at the two speed limit changes on Hwy. 112, the areas where speeds change from 55 to 50 mph and 50 to 30 mph. The speed at which traffic passes by Coventry Road on 112 will also be monitored.
This week's speed study is meant to monitor traffic speeds prior to the reconstruction of Hwy. 112. The data for the study will be collected over the course of a week.
"The way we're planning to collect [the data] is with tubes," said Bienfang. "You'll see a series of rubber tubes stretch across the roadway... There are other ways we can collect through spot radar studies and things like that if there's concern."
The city and county will have another speed study after the 112 turnback project is completed.
“The county and city were partnering to do this before the construction," said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. "After the construction, I think what the plan is is to do another speed study, compare the two, because there’s going to be some significant changes to the road section and the road profile, and that’s another internal speed study."
Councillor John Favolise said he appreciated the city's efforts to conduct the speed study, but raised concerns that results of the study could cause the state to raise speed limits in the area rather than lower them.
“With a speed study, there’s always the fear that the speed could be increased,” said Favolise.
City Administrator Kruggel assured the council that the results of the study would be collected internally by the city and county.
"We can look at it and see what MnDOT, who has jurisdiction over that section of road, would likely do if we would request the speed study from them," said Kruggel. "So we’ll have the information about this section of road and what the speed study tells us before construction, what the speed study tells us after construction and then when we have all that information, City Council can choose to see if we want to request MnDOt to do a speed study to change some of the speed limits in that section.”
Councillor Marvin Sullivan approved of the speed study, but recommended that the city act more quickly when enacting speed studies for future projects.
"I think our numbers are going to be skewed because I think a lot of the truck traffic, the car traffic, is down because [the road] is closed shortly outside of town," said Sullivan. "So I don’t think we see the legitimate traffic that we see on an average day at this point.”
“I do appreciate we’re doing the speed study now, but one of the biggest things we heard at the hearing was the truck traffic specifically and that’s the part that I think will be skewed with the roads being closed outside of town, but I appreciate you doing it now."
City Council is currently scheduled to provide direction on whether or not to open Coventry Road on October 14.