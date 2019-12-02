Before their Thanksgiving feasts, members of the community worked off some calories and helped deliver food to those in need at the Le Sueur Rotary Club’s 10th annual Turkey Trot Nov. 28.
The Turkey Trot has become an important and long-standing fundraiser for the Rotary Club thanks to the many people the event brings in each year. Even after a heavy snowfall and colder weather forecasted for Thursday, more than 100 people still showed up to run the 5k around the Le Sueur Community Center through early morning freezing temperatures. In fact, organizers reported attendance was just as high or even higher than in previous years.
“We might be a little up from last year, but I would say it’s pretty comparable,” said Rotary Club Member and Organizer Henry Endres. “I don’t know that we’ve ever had 200, for example. So that’s good, especially considering what the weather forecast was.”
That high turnout is a boon to the Le Sueur Backpack Food Program, which sends meals home to food-insecure elementary students and the Food Shelf, which distributes meals to households across the community.
“The majority of this money goes to our Backpack Program at the elementary schools,” said Endres. ”We pack bags to send home with kids who might otherwise not have much to eat on the weekends throughout the school year. So we do about 80-90 bags a week all throughout the school year. Each bag is about 6-7 pounds of non-perishable food. This is the primary fundraiser along with other donations for that program. Some of the money from this we buy about 90 turkeys for the Food Shelf for Thanksgiving.”
Last year, the Rotary Backpack Program distributed more than 2,800 backpacks carrying more than 18,000 pounds of food. The role of the Turkey Trot in providing meals to those in need was a key part of the run for many participants including this year’s turkey Lane Schwarz.
“The fact that we’re helping out the backpack program,” said Schwarz when asked about his favorite part of running the trot. “And getting a nice run in before the Thanksgiving feast. But mainly just helping out the backpack program.”
While running in a turkey costume was a new experience for the Le Sueur-Henderson graduate and cross country runner, the Turkey Trot has been a family tradition for Schwarz, which is how he first received the gig.
“My family has been doing this for a couple years now, and Kim Hammes asked me if I wanted to be the Pacer Turkey, and I was like ‘Yeah, why not? I’m going to be here anyway,’” said Schwarz. “So it’s fun.”
Included in the 100 runners who joined in on the fun was the Johnson family made up of Charles Johnson and his wife Anne and their kids Henry and Thomas. Running turkey trots, marathons and more is a regular activity for this family so it was no wonder when Charles, Henry and Thomas were among the first to cross the finish line.
“It’s fun to run as a family,” said Charles Johnson. “We do a lot of races throughout the summers: 4th of July, a lot of marathon events. There’s usually a 5k the night before in Fargo or Mankato. It’s just fun to be active when everyone else is out and the sense of community. We’re not the only crazy people here.”