Tri-City United High School juniors Connor Antony and Andra Sherman received an early Christmas present: recognition as their high school's ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) Award nominees.
“I was really excited,” Sherman said. “I was not expecting it because I know a lot of my friends applied for it, but I did my best, filled out the application, worked really hard doing community service and set up a resume.”
Said Antony: “I was honored to win the award because I work really hard in school and sports, so I’m glad to know it paid off.”
Both Lonsdale residents, Antony and Sherman are neighbors. Antony is the son of Brian and Francine, and Sherman is the daughter of Jason and Jenny.
The ExCEL Award is the highest honor the Minnesota State High School League gives to high school juniors. Nominees — each member school can name one male and one female nominee — must show strong involvement in fine arts and/or athletic activities, hold a leadership position in their school and volunteer in their community.
Leadership is one of the key qualities the team of advisors look for in ExCEL candidates, and Sherman and Antony both hit that mark.
Sherman serves as the vice president of the TCU National Honors Society and participates in a number of extra curricular activities, like Business Professionals of America and Student Council.
“I was in Student Council in middle school, and I really enjoyed having that leadership,” Sherman said. “I know there’s a lot of talk that one person can make a difference, but you never know you’re that one person until you try and accomplish that thing for someone else.”
Antony is also involved in NHS and Student Council, but his biggest leadership contribution is being captain of the cross country team. It’s through this sport, as well as track and field, that Antony also exemplifies his hard work through athletics. What he enjoys about running is, he said, “the more hard work you put in, the better you do.”
Since joining cross country as a seventh grader, Antony said he’s gone from being the slowest runner on the team to earning the top spot thanks, to the training he did over the summer. He has received the Most Valued Runner award.
Along with their ExCEL applications, both Sherman and Antony submitted essays detailing a volunteer experience within their community.
Sherman wrote about volunteering with Relay for Life in Le Center, which raises money for American Cancer Society and recognizes those affected by cancer.
“My grandma is on the board and runs the silent auction, so every year we get to go,” Sherman said. “It’s really cool to see all those survivors and all those people who overcome so much.”
In his essay, Antony described a volunteer opportunity that honored local veterans.
“One of my teachers asked me to give the Gettysburg Address for a Veterans event, and later on I wrote two speeches for the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Antony said. “That really impacted me.”
As far as academics go, both Antony and Sherman aim for the highest grades possible.
Antony’s grade point average is over a 4.0, and he takes college classes for further opportunities to learn.
“My favorites are science and a computer science college course,” Antony said. “I love working with computers and math. I try to work hard in English and history too, but I feel the strongest is science and the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) field in general.”
The skills Antony acquires in these classes will serve him well in the future as he plans to major in computer science. He hopes to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Sherman also has a 4.0 grade point average, which she has maintained for as long as she can remember. She considers herself a perfectionist who wants to do the best she can and set herself up for the future.
Like Antony, Sherman wants to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Her interests also lie within the STEM field, but her main focus is engineering. Her ultimate goal is to become a manufacturing engineer who designs projects and oversees their distribution.
“I really look up to women pushing boundaries as engineers,” Sherman said. “It’s not a common role for women, so it’s cool to see.”
Sherman credits her family for pushing her to do her best, not only in school but as a person. Additionally, she said her friends motivate her to do well in school because they also earn straight A’s.
Antony said his parents motivate him as well as his advisor, TCU teacher Carey Langer, who encouraged him to apply for the ExCEL award.
“He’s a good friend to me,” Antony said of Langer.